Bears picked first in Big 12 preseason football media poll

Following a Big 12 championship season and a Sugar Bowl win over Ole Miss, Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s program earned a ton of respect.

So much that the Bears were picked to win the Big 12 football championship for the first time ever in the preseason media poll that was released Thursday.

Total votes were tight as the Bears received 365 to second-place Oklahoma’s 354 and third-place Oklahoma State’s 342. The Sooners had been picked to win the championship in the previous six preseason polls.

The Bears earned 17 of 41 first-place votes while the Sooners received 12 and the Cowboys picked up nine. Fourth-place Texas got two first-place votes and Iowa State earned one.

Kansas State was picked fifth in the poll while Iowa State was sixth, TCU seventh, West Virginia eighth, Texas Tech ninth and Kansas 10th.

Picked eighth in the 2021 preseason poll following Aranda’s 2-7 debut 2020 season, the Bears rose to the top as they set a school record with a 12-2 record to finish a program-best fifth in the final Associated Press poll.

After going 7-2 in the Big 12 regular season, the Bears beat Oklahoma State, 21-16, in a riveting conference championship game. They capped their remarkable season with a 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

The 2022 Bears feature a load of veterans on both sides of the line, including three preseason all-Big 12 picks in offensive linemen Connor Galvin and Jacob Gall and defensive lineman Siaki Ika.

Galvin, the 2021 Big 12 offensive lineman of the year, returned for his fifth season of eligibility along with Gall, guard Grant Miller and tackle Khalil Keith.

On the defensive line, Ika is joined by veterans like Gabe Hall, TJ Franklin and Cole Maxwell. Tulsa transfer Jaxon Player, an all AAC-player, will also bolster the defensive line.

While the Bears will have to replace defensive leaders like all-America safety Jalen Pitre, all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard and safety JT Woods, they return preseason all-Big 12 linebacker Dillon Doyle and several other players ready to step into bigger roles.

Cornerbacks Al Walcott and Mark Milton and safety Christian Morgan appear poised for big seasons. Walcott scored the first touchdown of the Sugar Bowl when he returned an interception for a 96-yard touchdown.

The biggest news of spring practice was sophomore Blake Shapen’s emergence as starting quarterback after beating out senior Gerry Bohanon, who transferred to USF. Shapen was named the most valuable player of the Big 12 championship game after throwing three first-half touchdown passes.

Ben Sims is a preseason all-Big 12 tight end while receivers like Gavin Holmes, Monaray Baldwin and Josh Cameron should play major roles. Taye McWilliams and Craig Williams are expected to lead the backfield following the departures of Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner.