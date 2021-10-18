Bears picked No. 8 in AP preseason men's basketball poll

After losing four starters from the 2021 national championship team, Baylor is ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press preseason men’s basketball poll.

Gonzaga is No.1 followed by UCLA, Kansas, Villanova and Texas. Rounding out the top 10 are Michigan, Purdue, Baylor, Duke and Kentucky.

Coming off a 28-2 season, the Bears must replace first-team All-America guard Jared Butler and third-team All-America guard Davion Mitchell along with starting guard MaCio Teague and starting forward Mark Vital.

Baylor’s only returning starter is center Flo Thamba, but preseason all-Big 12 guard Matthew Mayer, guard Adam Flagler and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua played considerable minutes off the bench last season and will step into bigger roles.

Guard James Akinjo is expected to make a major impact after transferring from Arizona where he was a first-team all-Pac 12 choice after averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from 3-point range.

Guard LJ Cryer and 7-0 center Zach Loveday also saw some action for last year’s national championship team. Three freshmen are expected to contribute, including forwards Jeremy Sochan and Kendall Brown and guard Langston Love. Brown, a five-star recruit, was picked as the Big 12 preseason freshman of the year.