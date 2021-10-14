Bears picked third in Big 12 men's basketball

After winning the 2020-21 national championship, Baylor has been picked third in the Big 12 preseason men's basketball coaches poll.

Kansas was picked first while earning eight first-place votes and Texas was picked second as it received two first-place votes.

The Jayhawks will be led by Remy Martin, who was chosen Big 12 preseason player of the year after transferring from Arizona State where he averaged 19.1 points last season. Returning Kansas players David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji were named preseason all-Big 12.

Texas' Marcus Carr was named newcomer of the year after transferring from Minnesota where he averaged 19.4 points last season.

The Bears have to replace four starters from last season's 28-2 team, but still feature talented players like preseason all-Big 12 pick Matthew Mayer, Arizona transfer guard James Akinjo and preseason freshman of the year Kendall Brown.

Texas Tech was picked fourth while Oklahoma State and West Virginia tied for fifth. Oklahoma was picked seventh, followed by TCU, Kansas State and Iowa State.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.