Bears plan to build on 69-10 blowout of UAlbany

Baylor’s upcoming games are going to get a lot tougher, the talent much better, and the road venues incredibly more challenging.

The No. 10 Bears will have to deal with all those elements when they travel to Provo, Utah, to face No. 25 BYU on Saturday night.

But the Bears feel confident that they can build on many aspects of their dominating season-opening 69-10 thrashing of UAlbany at McLane Stadium.

The Bears were heavy favorites against the only FCS team on their schedule. But Baylor didn’t overlook the Great Danes, playing focused football to jump out to a 35-7 halftime lead and finishing strong as Dave Aranda unloaded his bench in the second half.

“The focus has been to create our own energy every day, and this week has been a testimony to that,” said Baylor linebacker-defensive end Bryson Jackson. “Guys creating their own energy and taking additional focus into this game is beautiful. I’m proud of each one of them in the locker room because they deserved how they handled it.”

Stepping into the starting quarterback role, sophomore Blake Shapen’s accuracy was on full display as he hit 17 of 20 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns. And his play-making ability wasn’t just limited to the passing game.

On the last snap of the second quarter, Shapen scrambled around the right side and made a headlong dive before stretching the ball just far enough to touch the pylon for a one-yard touchdown run.

Shapen’s run finished off an 80-yard drive in the final 2:44 of the first half on which he hit eight straight passes for 65 yards.

“I knew it was a two-minute situation,” Shapen said. “We drove down the field, and I knew it was our last play, so I had to either throw it into the end zone or take off and run. They did well on the back end, so I took off and ran.”

Shapen showed his arm strength by hitting Monaray Baldwin deep for a 47-yard touchdown in the first quarter and finding Hal Presley in stride in the back of the end zone for a 38-yard score to start the second quarter.

Though there’s still much work to be done, Aranda liked the way his young receiving corps battled to make catches all night.

“I think we wanted to see guys make competitive catches, and they did,” Aranda said. “We wanted our skill people to block on the perimeter, and they did. We wanted to see our young people, after they make a mistake, to attack the next play.”

While Shapen was hot from the start, Baylor’s running game struggled in the first half as the Great Danes stacked a lot of defenders close to the line of scrimmage.

But after the Bears rushed for just 43 yards on 15 carries in the first half, they piled up 216 yards on 26 carries in the second half.

Freshman Richard Reese was Baylor’s leading rusher with 62 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns while junior Qualan Jones picked up 59 yards on six carries and a score.

“Early on, we were getting some nine-man fronts and those safeties were way down eight yards, sometimes tighter than that,” Aranda said. “We had some negative plays running the ball. So we took advantage of that with the shot (long pass) plays that came off of it, and I think that eventually loosened it up. In the second half, it was good to get the running game going.”

The Bears showed a lot of explosiveness on punt returns as sixth-year senior Gavin Holmes broke away for a 72-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He finished with three punt returns for 96 yards while Jordan Nabors returned three for 34 yards.

“I hope that’s a weapon for us,” Aranda said. “We talk about hidden yardage and we talk about trying to attack in that phase of the game. I think when we look at the tape, there’s going to be a lot of yards being gained by athleticism and quick decisions and instincts and all of it. I think for us to get toward a consistent kind of a week-in, week-out weapon for us, we’re going to have to tighten some things up.”

Defensively, the Bears held the Great Danes to 237 total yards. They managed 87 yards rushing on 30 carries while quarterback Reese Poffenbarger hit 13 of 26 passes for 150 yards.

Jackson set up Baylor’s second touchdown by forcing a fumble while freshman safety Alfonzo Allen picked up a sack and defensive linemen Jaxon Player and Gabe Hall combined for a sack.

With an opening win under their belts, Saturday’s upcoming road trip to BYU will test the Bears in every area of their game.

The Cougars were highly impressive in a season-opening 50-21 road win over USF as quarterback Jaren Hall hit 25 of 32 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns while Christopher Brooks rushed for 135 yards on 13 carries to lead a 314-yard ground attack.