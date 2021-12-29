Bears plan to show Rebels bruising style

“We’ve got this bully-ball mentality,” Smith said. “The same tone that we want to set every time we touch that field. We like to hit first, not be hit. Just keep the chains moving. Make people miss, run through people’s faces. That’s kind of what our mentality is, and you can get it from both of us (him and Ebner).”

Back in the lineup after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury, quarterback Gerry Bohanon is also a forceful runner who has rushed for 303 yards and nine scores. For good measure, the Bears sometimes bring linebacker Dillon Doyle into the backfield in short-yardage situations.

The Bears knew they had to become a better running team after ranking last in the Big 12 with 90.3 yards rushing per game in 2020. That’s a big reason Baylor coach Dave Aranda brought in offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, whose attack is aptly named Reliable Violent Offense.

Grimes gives a lot of credit to offensive line coach Eric Mateos, who also came to Baylor from BYU and helped transform the Bears’ offensive line from a weak spot to a major strength this season.