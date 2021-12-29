Bears plan to show Rebels bruising style

For the Baylor veterans, New Year’s Day 2020 still sticks with them like a bad memory that won’t fade away.
Playing in their first Sugar Bowl since a 13-7 win over Tennessee in 1957, the Bears thought they had a great chance to beat a Georgia team that seemed vulnerable due to injuries and NFL hopefuls opting out of the game.
Instead the Bears were rattled with a bruising awakening.
The Bulldogs came out playing physical, aggressive football to open up a 19-0 halftime lead. The Bears played much better in the second half, but dropped a 26-14 decision at New Orleans’ Superdome.
Now the Bears are back in the Sugar Bowl for the second time in three years against Ole Miss on Saturday night. Fifth-year senior running back Trestan Ebner is among the Baylor veterans who are looking for a much different outcome.
“It gives us the chance to redeem ourselves.” Ebner said. “We felt like we redeemed ourselves in the Big 12 championship. We happened to make it back to the same bowl game that we lost, and we want the chance to redeem ourselves and make history in Waco.”
In the 2019 Big 12 championship game, Oklahoma pulled out a 30-23 overtime win over Baylor. But the Bears were selected for the Sugar Bowl since the Sooners made the College Football Playoff.
This season, the Bears clinched a Sugar Bowl spot by winning the Big 12 championship game with a 21-16 win over Oklahoma State on Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Cowboys, who were ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press poll at the time, marked the fourth Top 25 team the 11-2 Bears beat this season after previous wins over Iowa State, BYU and Oklahoma.
“We just know we’re supposed to be here,” Ebner said. “We worked hard to be here. We do really feel it’s a big-time matchup because we’re in it. I think guys believe we have something to prove, and we know something great is going to happen here in Waco for years to come, and we would love to start that.”
The No. 6 Bears want to show they can play a physical brand of football similar to what the SEC is known for. That won’t be a stretch since they’ve played a hard hitting, aggressive style all season, both offensively and defensively.
Abram Smith played linebacker for the Bears last season, and he’s brought that mentality to the backfield with his punishing running style that has helped him amass 1,429 yards on the ground.
Though Ebner is known for his elusive moves as a runner, receiver and kick returner, he’s also not afraid to plow over defenders en route to 763 yards rushing. The Bears, who lead the Big 12 with 214.7 yards rushing per game, want to start pounding away at Ole Miss’ defense from the outset.
“We’ve got this bully-ball mentality,” Smith said. “The same tone that we want to set every time we touch that field. We like to hit first, not be hit. Just keep the chains moving. Make people miss, run through people’s faces. That’s kind of what our mentality is, and you can get it from both of us (him and Ebner).”
Back in the lineup after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury, quarterback Gerry Bohanon is also a forceful runner who has rushed for 303 yards and nine scores. For good measure, the Bears sometimes bring linebacker Dillon Doyle into the backfield in short-yardage situations.
The Bears knew they had to become a better running team after ranking last in the Big 12 with 90.3 yards rushing per game in 2020. That’s a big reason Baylor coach Dave Aranda brought in offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, whose attack is aptly named Reliable Violent Offense.
Grimes gives a lot of credit to offensive line coach Eric Mateos, who also came to Baylor from BYU and helped transform the Bears’ offensive line from a weak spot to a major strength this season.
“I’ve got to certainly give Eric Mateos, our offensive line coach, most of the credit because he's the one that's doing all the work in the trenches with those guys every day,” Grimes said. “And then I would just say it's been a complete buy-in to the philosophy, to the scheme. And I think our scheme is one that allows players to play fast, to play with confidence. And I think because they've been willing to buy into that at all positions, that it's really allowed them to begin to have the kind of success that they've had this year.”
After ranking ninth in the Big 12 with 310.2 yards and 23.3 points per game last season, Baylor’s offense ranks fourth in the league with 430.3 yards and 32.5 points per game this season. They’ve come a long way since Grimes installed his offensive system in the spring.
“There were a lot of challenges during spring ball,” Grimes said. “I remember my wife after one of our spring scrimmages, I come home and she goes, ‘Wow, we got a long way to go.’ I said yeah. She goes, ‘Are you sure we ought to actually do this addition on the house?’ She's been around a lot of football. So she saw and recognized that we had a ways to go.
“But in those scrimmages, I think it was a challenge for us that we had to overcome, a hurdle. And then I think it was our second scrimmage of fall camp this year, we kind of had a really good day. The offense, probably for the first time, had a scrimmage where we did what we had hoped we would do against our defense.”
Baylor’s defense was good last year, but has gotten even better this season with many of the veterans returning like consensus All-America safety Jalen Pitre, all-Big 12 linebacker Terrell Bernard and ballhawking safety JT Woods.
With the addition of LSU transfer noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika, Baylor’s pass rush has improved dramatically throughout the season.
Though Ole Miss’ defense hasn’t received the praise of its explosive offense, the Bears still expect the Rebels to play a strong, physical style.
“They have some really good athletes on that side of the ball,” Bohanon said. “They’re really, really physical and bring quite a bit of pressure. They’re going to heat you up a little bit. They know they have good players, so they’re going to do certain things multiple times. We just have to take advantage of what they do and pick up on their blitzes.”
The Bears plan to show the Rebels that they clearly won’t get bullied around like they did against Georgia in the 2020 Sugar Bowl.
“There’s this thing about the SEC, that they’re the toughest conference, the best conference,” Ebner said. “But we’re tough as well. We’re just trying to go out and showcase that we can play against anybody in this country. We really feel that way, and not to count the Big 12 out either.”