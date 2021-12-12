Bears poised to vault to No. 1 with 57-36 blowout of Villanova

Hello No. 1.
Propelled by an intense, smothering defense, No. 2 Baylor shut down No. 6 Villanova's offense en route to a 57-36 blowout before a loud, raucous sellout crowd of 10,284 on Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.
Following Rutgers’ 70-68 win over No. 1 Purdue on Thursday, the defending national champions are poised to vault to the top spot in the country when the Associated Press poll is released Monday.
“It was a great atmosphere,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew, whose team improved to 9-0. “I can’t thank the fans enough for showing out and doing a great job in helping us in the Big 12/Big East Battle. Fans always make a difference. When they come and they’re loud, they affect it. It helped with the defensive intensity for sure.”
A festive afternoon began with ESPN analyst Dick Vitale making his first appearance at the Ferrell Center. He has recently battled lymphoma, and was visibly emotional when Baylor showed a tribute to him on the Ferrell Center video board.
Thirty-five NBA scouts were on hand to see the Bears hold Villanova (7-3) to its fewest points in Jay Wright’s 21-year tenure as head coach. Averaging 78.2 points before facing the Bears, Villanova’s 36 points tied the fewest by a top 10 team since the shot clock era began in 1985-86.
“Baylor's outstanding defensively,” said Wright, whose team won national titles in 2016 and 2018. “We really struggled scoring, and give them the credit for that. They did a good job. We didn't do a bad job defensively, but we just couldn't score.”
The Bears held the Wildcats to a 22.2 field-goal percentage while forcing 13 turnovers and finishing with a 42-35 rebounding edge. The Bears shot just 39.3 percent and were six of 24 from 3-point range, but they didn’t always have to be on target since their defense was so stifling.
“First, let’s give the crowd a lot of credit,” Drew said. “Second, the staff did a great job game planning, the assistant coaches. Then third, the players do all the work, so they were really committed to locking down and following the game plan. We have a lot of size, length, and we’ve got players who care about winning and know the importance of defense.”
Baylor freshman forward Jeremy Sochan helped lead the defensive effort with a game-high 10 rebounds while junior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua pulled down nine boards. Point guard James Akinjo led the Bears with 16 points and five assists while guard Adam Flagler collected 10 points and five assists.
Averaging a team-high 17.7 points coming into the game, Villanova guard Collin Gillespie finished with six points as he hit two of seven field goals. Justin Moore was Villanova’s only double-figure scorer with 15 points, but hit just five of 14 field goal attempts.
“We do what we always do,” Akinjo said. “We take the individual matchups personally. I think we can guard the ball, one through five. The fact that we can keep guys in front allows us to help. That’s a testament to our athleticism and the type of people we’ve got.”
The win marked Baylor’s third straight against Villanova in a series that began in the 2019 Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Invitational with the Bears overcoming a 41-38 halftime deficit for an 87-78 win.
During the national championship run last season, the Bears overcame a 30-23 halftime deficit against the Wildcats to pull off a 62-51 win in the Sweet 16 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Bears didn’t have to rally Sunday as they led from start to finish. Matthew Mayer drained a 3-pointer to start the game before Kendall Brown spun in the lane for a bank shot. Akinjo followed with a 3-pointer to give the Bears a quick 8-1 lead.
Baylor eventually stretched its first-half lead to 25-9 by going on an 11-0 run that began with Akinjo’s drive for a basket, Flagler’s fade-away jumper and Brown’s layup. Akinjo nailed an outside shot before LJ Cryer finished off the run with a 3-pointer from the left corner.
Gillespie’s pair of 3-pointers to close the first half and Eric Dixon’s shot in the paint to open the second half cut Baylor’s lead to 25-17.
“We tried to stop them all, but you can’t,” Drew said. “Obviously, Gillespie was averaging 17 points a game, and leads them in about every category. We lost him twice and he got two 3s. I think that was a good reminder just how good he is.”
Baylor went on a 13-3 run that featured a pair of drives to the basket by Akinjo and Sochan’s shot in the paint followed by a pair of free throws. Tchamwa Tchatchoua powered inside for another basket before Cryer buried a 3-pointer to stretch Baylor’s lead to 40-22 with 10:36 remaining.
“Our coaches did a great job putting this team together, not just with the talent but in ways that we would mesh,” Akinjo said. “I feel like we’re different from last year’s team in a lot of ways, but we both defend.”