Bears poised to vault to No. 1 with 57-36 blowout of Villanova

“Baylor's outstanding defensively,” said Wright, whose team won national titles in 2016 and 2018. “We really struggled scoring, and give them the credit for that. They did a good job. We didn't do a bad job defensively, but we just couldn't score.”

The Bears held the Wildcats to a 22.2 field-goal percentage while forcing 13 turnovers and finishing with a 42-35 rebounding edge. The Bears shot just 39.3 percent and were six of 24 from 3-point range, but they didn’t always have to be on target since their defense was so stifling.

“First, let’s give the crowd a lot of credit,” Drew said. “Second, the staff did a great job game planning, the assistant coaches. Then third, the players do all the work, so they were really committed to locking down and following the game plan. We have a lot of size, length, and we’ve got players who care about winning and know the importance of defense.”

Baylor freshman forward Jeremy Sochan helped lead the defensive effort with a game-high 10 rebounds while junior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua pulled down nine boards. Point guard James Akinjo led the Bears with 16 points and five assists while guard Adam Flagler collected 10 points and five assists.