Bears pound 22 hits in 19-2 romp over Kansas

On 90’s night at Baylor Ballpark, the Bears did their best imitations of Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr. and Jeff Bagwell.

They were hitting the ball anywhere and everywhere.

With Jared McKenzie and Kyle Nevin blasting homers, Baylor amassed a season-high 22 hits in a 19-2 romp over Kansas on Friday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

After opening the series with Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the Jayhawks (14-19, 2-6), the hitting onslaught was a welcome sight for the Bears (17-17, 3-8). When Baylor opened up a 9-0 lead after three innings, all the pressure was off a team that badly needed a win.

“It was nice to get those first couple innings out of the way and let guys relax and play with a little bit of joy and less stress,” said Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez. “They have a plan, they go up there, they execute the plan, and sometimes you’re going to get hits and sometimes you’re not. The biggest thing is find balls in that kill zone and don’t misfire, and you’re good.”

Jack Pineda opened the game with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs in his first three at-bats. Pineda, McKenzie, Tre Richardson, Harrison Caley and Casen Neumann delivered three hits apiece as the Bears scored their most runs of the season to tie the series heading into Saturday’s noon finale.

The Bears provided plenty of support for starting pitcher Kobe Andrade (3-1), who delivered his first career complete game as allowed four hits and no walks while striking out four.

“To pitch with a lead like that gives me all the confidence in the world, knowing my team is behind my back, and that’s what they did today,” Andrade said. “I had never gone more than six innings in a game, let alone nine innings. It was a great feeling that I did my job. But I give all the credit to my defense and offense today.”

With Pineda ripping a double to left field to open the bottom of the first, the Bears set the tone early. McKenzie followed with a mammoth two-run homer over the right-field fence off Kansas starter Cole Larsen (1-6).

The powerful blast was measured at 489 feet. Semisonic’s 1990’s song “Closing Time” blared over the speakers as he described the homer.

“I destroyed it,” said McKenzie, who hit his fifth homer of the season. “He came with a fastball first pitch. Hitting in the three-hole, I kind of get pitched a little different than I have the past couple of years. Knowing this pitcher, I faced him last year too, I didn’t think he’d come with another fastball. I had a good guess, and I was sitting changeup, and sure enough I got it.”

The hit parade continued in the second inning as the Bears collected six hits and five runs to open up a 7-0 lead to chase Larsen out of the game with two outs.

Pineda lashed a two-run double down the left-field line before Nevin pounded a three-run homer over the left-field fence for his fifth of the season.

“You look at some guys, especially Nevin, who kind of started slow, and seeing him get hot and keep hitting the ball the way he is, it’s really cool to see and carrying on that momentum moving forward,” McKenzie said. “Some new guys got opportunities late in the game. That’s really good for them.”

Kansas reliever Steven Andrews got the final out in the second inning, but the Bears quickly began pounding him in the third as Pineda drilled a run-scoring triple and scored on Richardson’s grounder.

The Jayhawks broke through for a run when Caleb Upshaw opened the fourth with a homer, but Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo drilled a two-run single to push Baylor’s lead to 11-1 lead in the fourth.

The Bears put up five sixth-inning runs as Richardson hit a two-run single and McKenzie ripped a two-run double.

“I was happy that we executed better today,” Rodriguez said. “There were still some opportunities with the bases loaded where we really didn’t execute. I always tell people, when you get those opportunities, you’re going to kick yourself later on, because even from a personal level, you want to know that you have the ability to execute when it’s called upon.”

