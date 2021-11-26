Bears pound Michigan State to win Battle 4 Atlantis

Akinjo played a strong floor game after committing seven turnovers in Thursday’s 69-61 semifinals win over VCU.

“I know I’m going to have my moments where I still have some growing pains,” said Akinjo, who previously played at Georgetown and Arizona. “But I think as the season goes on, I’ll get more adjusted to what coach wants from me and how he wants me to play in our offense. But overall this is the best fit for me because I’m learning to play with better players.”

Kendall Brown hit six of seven shots and finished with 12 points while Adam Flagler collected 11 points and five assists, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua added 10 points and three boards. Matthew Mayer hit eight points and pulled down a team-high seven boards.

After going into halftime with a 38-36 lead, the Bears quickly stretched their lead to double digits and the Spartans never threatened again.

“They are who we thought they were,” Drew said. “You’ve got to have great toughness to win three games in three days, different styles. They were focused the whole time, mature. It was a business trip for us. Now we get to go on the slides and have fun, and hope none of us older guys get injured.”