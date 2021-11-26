Bears pound Michigan State to win Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – Playing with tremendous energy for the third straight day, No. 6 Baylor proved just how far depth could go in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.
Hanging on to a two-point halftime lead, the Bears took charge in the second half to blow past Michigan State, 75-58, on Friday to win their second Battle 4 Atlantis championship after winning the first in 2016.
“Baylor is definitely head and shoulders better than anyone in the tournament,” said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. “These guys seemed to do it with a purpose. They didn’t care who scored. That was the toughest team mentally and physically, and we just ran out of gas. That is a good basketball team.”
The Bears (7-0) forced 19 turnovers and won the boards, 32-31, after Michigan State gained an 18-11 rebounding advantage in the first half.
“To win a tournament like this, you have to have depth,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “It’s not your game every game. You have to have people that pick you up. And each and every game we have guys step up and make plays. Definitely the depth is a big reason for our success.”
Baylor point guard James Akinjo was named the tournament MVP after collecting 15 points, five assists and three steals against the Spartans (5-2). His spin in the lane and alley-oop pass to Jeremy Sochan for a slam in the second half was a thing of beauty.
Akinjo played a strong floor game after committing seven turnovers in Thursday’s 69-61 semifinals win over VCU.
“I know I’m going to have my moments where I still have some growing pains,” said Akinjo, who previously played at Georgetown and Arizona. “But I think as the season goes on, I’ll get more adjusted to what coach wants from me and how he wants me to play in our offense. But overall this is the best fit for me because I’m learning to play with better players.”
Kendall Brown hit six of seven shots and finished with 12 points while Adam Flagler collected 11 points and five assists, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua added 10 points and three boards. Matthew Mayer hit eight points and pulled down a team-high seven boards.
After going into halftime with a 38-36 lead, the Bears quickly stretched their lead to double digits and the Spartans never threatened again.
“They are who we thought they were,” Drew said. “You’ve got to have great toughness to win three games in three days, different styles. They were focused the whole time, mature. It was a business trip for us. Now we get to go on the slides and have fun, and hope none of us older guys get injured.”
The Bears attacked the basket with a sense of purpose to open the second half as Mayer drove inside to score before Brown scored Baylor’s next three baskets, including a dunk off an Akinjo pass.
Akinjo followed with his spin move in the lane before perfectly connecting with a pass to Sochan for a slam. With Brown’s reverse layup and Akinjo’s steal and 3-pointer, the Bears stretched their lead to 55-42 with 13:57 remaining.
“We know how we want to play out there, so once we asserted ourselves we knew we’d get things going,” Flagler said. “And then from there we just knew we had to control the game the way we wanted to as guards.”
The Spartans never pulled within single digits the rest of the game as the Bears kept bringing in players off the bench to stay fresh.