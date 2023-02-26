Baylor ace Dariana Orme has won a lot of close low-scoring games over the last two seasons, so she’s always grateful when the Bears’ offense erupts.

The Bears blew off the top in Sunday’s Baylor Invitational championship game.

With five players collecting two hits apiece, the No. 25 Bears romped to the tournament title with a 15-2 run-rule win over Minnesota at Getterman Stadium.

Baylor went 5-0 in the Baylor Invitational and won its second straight tournament after sweeping four games in last weekend’s Getterman Classic. The Bears’ 13-1 start is their best since the 2011 Women’s College World Series team opened with 14 straight wins.

“Oh it’s awesome,” said Baylor rightfielder Emily Hott, who picked up two hits and two RBIs. “I’ve been a part of teams that have started out hot and then kind of fizzled out, and we’re just coming to show that we’re not going anywhere.”

Baylor’s season-high 15 runs took a lot of pressure off Orme (5-1), who pitched for the third straight day. After throwing a no-hitter in Friday’s 5-0 opening win over No. 21 Minnesota, Orme threw three hitless innings to record a save in Saturday’s 9-2 win over Texas A&M-Commerce.

Orme extended her hitless innings streak to 11 this weekend in the first inning against Minnesota before allowing three hits in the second inning. Taylor Krapf’s two-run homer gave the Gophers the early lead before the inning ended with Baylor turning a double play.

But the Bears answered loudly as they scored five second-inning runs before popping loose for four more in the third and six in the fourth.

“She (Orme) has our back when the offense is struggling, she’s going to go out and throw a no-hitter or a perfect game,” said Baylor centerfielder McKenzie Wilson, who collected two hits and three RBIs. “She gives up a two-spot, we’re going to have her back as well offensively. That’s what our team is built upon and that’s how we operate.”

The Bears knew Minnesota (8-6) was a formidable opponent after squeezing out a 3-2 eight-inning game over the Gophers on Friday.

But the Gophers were their own worst enemy in the championship game as Jacie Hambrick (4-1) opened the second inning by walking Sydney Collazos and hitting Shannon Vivoda and Presleigh Pilon with pitches to load the bases.

Wilson followed with a two-run single up the middle before Taylor Strain blooped a single and Amber Toven drilled a two-run double in the left-field alley to give Baylor a 4-0 lead and chase Hambrick out of the game.

Shay Govan greeted reliever Sydney Schwartz with a run-scoring single to push Baylor’s lead to 5-2.

“She went out there and she gave up that two-run home run and the first thing we all said was ‘We’ve all got your back Dari. We got your back,’” Hott said. “And guess what? We went up there and put up five runs right away. We just showed Minnesota that we’re not going to back down.”

Three more walks, an error and Pilon’s run-scoring single led to four more Baylor runs in the third inning.

The Bears kept playing aggressive softball in the fourth inning as they amassed six hits and six runs, including run-scoring singles by Wilson, Strain and Toven. With the Bears sending 12 batters to the plate, Hott delivered two singles in the inning with the last one driving in the last two Baylor runs.

“We put up a lot of crooked numbers on the board,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “Back-to-back at-bats, never sit on a lead, very proud to see that. Those are the characteristics that a coach looks for from a team early on to see if we’re going to get complacent. And we didn’t, we continued to play every at-bat, every pitch as if it were a 0-0 game.”

Orme finished the game by throwing three more hitless innings as she completed a three-hitter with three strikeouts. With pitcher Aliyah Binford missing the last two days with a minor injury, Moore was glad to see Orme pitch strong for three straight games.

“She started out, I would say she didn’t have her best stuff, but I also have a lot of respect for Minnesota,” Moore said. “That lineup’s a scary lineup. They drew blood first and certainly loved the way we responded. We played some great defense. That 4-6-3 double play (in the second inning) was as smooth as I’ve ever seen one. I think the more we do those types of things, the better she’s going to pitch with that kind of confidence.”

Baylor will continue a 10-game homestand by hosting UTA at 6 p.m. Tuesday.