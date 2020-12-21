Bears pound Pine Bluff, 99-42

The last time Baylor faced Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Scott Drew was a second-year head coach for the Bears trying to revive a scandal-ridden program.
On Dec. 1, 2004, the Bears beat the Golden Lions by 10.
On Dec. 21, 2020, Baylor blasted Pine Bluff by 57.
No question the No. 2 Bears have evolved light years since Drew’s early days as Monday night’s 99-42 win at the Ferrell Center clearly showed.
Armed with enviable depth, the Bears (6-0) shot 60 percent in the first half to open up a 55-12 lead. Depth was in short supply when Baylor beat the Golden Lions, 63-53, back in 2004.
“Definitely this is a game always before Christmas you want to make sure your guys haven’t mentally left, and I thought the upperclassmen made sure we were locked in and ready from the jump,” Drew said. “This is a team that likes to control tempo. So getting separation made them played faster, which obviously favored us, so I’m very impressed how the guys got off to a great start.”
The Bears ended the night shooting 52.1 overall while hitting 11 of 23 shots from 3-point range while committing just five turnovers. Five Baylor players scored in double figures as freshman LJ Cryer scored 15, Jared Butler 14, MaCio Teague 13, Matthew Mayer 12 and Jonathan Tchawma Tchatchoua 10.
Baylor’s bench outscored Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s bench, 55-0. That was without hot-shooting guard Adam Flagler, who missed his second straight game for the Bears after averaging 15.3 points in the first four games.
“I’m very confident that we all can contribute because I feel we have the best starters in the country,” said Cryer, who hit four of six 3-pointers off the bench. “We go against them every day in practice and it’s only going to make us better.”
The biggest question in the first half wasn’t whether the Bears would win, it was if the Golden Lions would score in double figures before halftime. They finally did with 4:05 left in the first half when Dequan Morris hit a basket and a free throw to cut Baylor’s lead to 41-10.
Coming off Saturday’s 100-69 Big 12-opening road win over Kansas State, the Bears charged out of the gate fast again.
Butler hit the first two baskets before Mark Vital pushed inside for two baskets. After Tchatchoua slipped inside for a basket, Cryer came off the bench to hit a 3-pointer and a free throw to close out a 15-0 run and open up a 19-2 lead with 12:42 left in the first half.
With the Golden Lions hitting just two of their first 18 shots, the Bears kept dominating and stretched their lead to 39-4.
Tchatchoua scored two more baskets inside and Cryer drained another 3-pointer. Mayer gave the Bears a lift off the bench by slicing into the lane for a tip-in and then stepping outside to bury a 3-pointer.
With Davion Mitchell scoring a pair of baskets, the Bears stretched their lead to 39-4 before Shaun Doss hit a 3-pointer for the Golden Lions with 4:44 left in the first half.
“Obviously, I’m one of the guys that comes off the bench,” said Baylor freshman center Zach Loveday, who collected eight points and four rebounds. “I think you have to give credit to all of these guys and we can all score. We call it share the sugar, giving up the rock to other people to let them score. We all do an excellent job of that, and I enjoy it.”
Two more baskets by Mayer and Cryer’s third 3-pointer pushed Baylor’s lead to 55-12 at halftime. Vital didn’t play in the second half as a precautionary measure due to a lower left leg contusion.
Baylor will take a break for Christmas before returning to the Ferrell Center to host Central Arkansas at 3 p.m. on Dec. 29. The Bears have also added a game against Alcorn State at 2 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Ferrell Center.
“I’m a big family guy, so I feel these four days are real important to me,” Cryer said. “I haven’t seen my family in a while. Being away from them for so long, I feel it’s real important for all of us to go home and see our families. But we’re looking forward to getting right back to it when we get back.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!