Bears pound Pine Bluff, 99-42

Baylor’s bench outscored Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s bench, 55-0. That was without hot-shooting guard Adam Flagler, who missed his second straight game for the Bears after averaging 15.3 points in the first four games.

“I’m very confident that we all can contribute because I feel we have the best starters in the country,” said Cryer, who hit four of six 3-pointers off the bench. “We go against them every day in practice and it’s only going to make us better.”

The biggest question in the first half wasn’t whether the Bears would win, it was if the Golden Lions would score in double figures before halftime. They finally did with 4:05 left in the first half when Dequan Morris hit a basket and a free throw to cut Baylor’s lead to 41-10.

Coming off Saturday’s 100-69 Big 12-opening road win over Kansas State, the Bears charged out of the gate fast again.

Butler hit the first two baskets before Mark Vital pushed inside for two baskets. After Tchatchoua slipped inside for a basket, Cryer came off the bench to hit a 3-pointer and a free throw to close out a 15-0 run and open up a 19-2 lead with 12:42 left in the first half.

With the Golden Lions hitting just two of their first 18 shots, the Bears kept dominating and stretched their lead to 39-4.