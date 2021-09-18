Bears power past Jayhawks, 45-7

“Gerry continues to grow,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “There's two separate tracks with Gerry. One is being calm, cool and collected, being one play ahead a majority of the time. His film study and his intentionality throughout the week come through there. On the other side of it with Gerry, you talk about his leadership. He comes into halftime, everyone knows that's how we want it to be, but Gerry just has an aura and a confidence about him.”

Baylor’s defense limited the Jayhawks to 166 yards total offense as quarterback Jason Bean hit just eight of 17 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown. Bean also led Kansas with 12 rushes for 62 yards, but the Jayhawks struggled to run the ball consistently with 109 yards.

“We were just being us,” said Baylor linebacker Matt Jones. “The first two games, we came out and we feel like we tip-toed into it. This game, we came out from the start. We played green the whole game from the start to the finish. In the run game, we were successful with it and we stopped them.”

Though the Bears controlled most of the first half, they went into halftime clinging to a 14-7 edge.

Determined to take command at the start of the third quarter, Baylor came out hot and outscored Kansas, 31-0, in the second half.