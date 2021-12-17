 Skip to main content
Bears prepare for first true road test
As the defending national champion, Baylor rolled into the 2021-22 season with a bigger than life target on its back.

Four weeks into this season, the Bears have climbed from No. 8 to No. 1 in the Associated Press poll following a 9-0 start. Yet another reason for teams to get psyched to play the Bears, and an impetus for court storming if there’s an upset.

The Bears hope to avoid an upset when they play their first true road game against Oregon at 9 p.m. Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.

While Baylor swept three games against Arizona State, VCU and Michigan State in the Bahamas to win the Battle 4 Atlantis, playing on Oregon's home court will be a whole different challenge.

“When you’re ranked No. 1, you not only get everybody’s best shot, but you get more than that from them,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Playing on the road is never easy, especially playing at places with great winning tradition and history. I know we got our hands full, and we’ve got to be ready to go.”

Following Sunday’s 57-36 win over then-No. 6 Villanova at the Ferrell Center, the Baylor players completed finals this week. Drew is always concerned how focused his team will be on the basketball court during this time of year.

“Coaches are always a little more worried and concerned that players are mentally too exhausted to focus on the task at hand,” Drew said. “Oregon has a great venue, and like any great venue, that means it has a great homecourt advantage to it. I don’t know how many students will be there with finals and Christmas, but obviously when you’re ranked No. 1 you draw a pretty good attendance.”

While the Bears have made a steady rise throughout the first month of the season, Oregon has made a precipitous drop.

Coming off a 21-7 season that ended with a loss to USC in the Sweet 16, the Ducks were ranked No. 13 in the AP preseason poll. But after opening the season with wins over Texas Southern and SMU, the Ducks were pounded by BYU, 81-49, on a neutral court in Portland.

Oregon is now 6-5, which includes a 78-49 loss to Houston in Las Vegas on Nov. 24 and a 72-69 loss last Sunday to a Stanford team that Baylor crushed 86-48 on Nov. 20 at the Ferrell Center.

“I know they’ve started out a little slower than most people projected, but when you’re blending different guys it all clicks at different times,” Drew said. “Oregon came into the season ranked in the top 15 in different polls for a reason. They’re a very talented team, and Coach (Dana) Altman is a great coach.”

Senior guard Will Richardson leads the Ducks with an 11.8 scoring average and 3.3 assists per game, and is a long-range shooting threat by hitting 42.9 percent of his 3-pointers.

Guard Eric Williams is averaging 9.8 points and is another 3-point shooting threat with a 42.9 percentage. Forward Quincy Guerrier is hitting 8.3 points per game while pulling down a team-high 5.2 rebounds.

The Bears hope they can piece together a defensive effort similar to their masterpiece against Villanova when they held coach Jay Wright’s team to its fewest points in 21 years as the school’s head coach. The Wildcats shot just 22.2 percent and committed 13 turnovers against a smothering Baylor defense.

“I was really happy to see us play such a flawless defensive game since we have a new group and we’re still trying to get connected as a unit, having better team chemistry,” said Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua. “I’m happy with where the defense is at right now, but I think we can definitely get better, and we will get better with the next coming games.”

A major reason the Bears are so strong defensively is the athletic play of freshman forwards Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan. Not only can they cover positions across the floor, both Tchamwa Tchatchoua and center Flo Thamba possess versatile coverage skills.

Both big men developed their defensive skills by picking up guards Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague in practices last season.

“It’s something I’ve worked on throughout my entire time at Baylor,” Thamba said. “When Davion was here, he used to just blow past me. And the coaches always yell at me, ‘Flo, play more defense!’ It’s something I’ve got to get better at. Also if I have any aspirations to play at the next level, I have to guard one through five.”

No. 1 BAYLOR at OREGON

Tipoff: 9 p.m., Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene

TV: ESPN2

Radio: ESPN Central Texas 92.3 FM/1660 AM

Records: BU 9-0, Oregon 6-5

Series: Baylor leads 2-1

Last meeting: BU 57-47 (2018 in Waco)

