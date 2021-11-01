Bears prepare for TCU following Patterson's exit

When Baylor coach Dave Aranda heard that TCU is parting ways with Gary Patterson after 21 years as head coach Sunday night, he immediately thought of how much he admires the veteran coach.
Patterson built a great reputation as an innovative defensive coordinator before he began his long, successful run as the Horned Frogs’ head coach as he compiled a 181-79 record and played a major part in helping TCU land an invitation to the Big 12 in 2012.
The man’s statue stands outside of TCU’s Amon Carter Stadium.
“My heart breaks for him,” Aranda said. “I can remember coming up as a young coach and finding kind of bootleg videos of Coach Patterson putting in a defense. There’s like a five-tape series somehow that was filmed, and I’ve got two tapes and I’m trying to find where the other tapes are at.”
Aranda expects a fired up TCU squad to come into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against the No. 14 Bears in Fort Worth.
The Bears (7-1, 4-1) are certainly the hotter team with three straight home wins, but Aranda believes the Horned Frogs (3-5, 1-4) aren’t far away from being a good team. The Horned Frogs haven’t won since a 52-31 decision at Texas Tech on Oct. 9 as they’ve dropped their last three games to Oklahoma, West Virginia and Kansas State.
“I think they’re going to be very motivated,” Aranda said. “I think there’s a rivalry, to start. I think the pieces are there, the talent is there. In watching the tape, it’s been a little off here, a little off there. You talk about doing 1/11th, there’s eight or nine guys doing this, and then the two guys are not or whatever it is, and then they get hit. So I think for them to have a spark, for them to rally which I anticipate they’re going to do, makes it that much tougher of a game.”
TCU will be coached on an interim basis by former Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill, who had served as a special assistant under Patterson. Aranda doesn’t expect the Horned Frogs to unveil many changes in their game plan this week, but wouldn’t be surprised by a few different wrinkles.
“I think there’s going to be a fair amount of similar things on that side of it,” Aranda said. “I think offensively there is a pretty strong history of an attack there, a lot of deep roots. But anytime you have that change, you want to leave open the ability to adjust to give yourself a way out, a curveball or a changeup, to kind of what their main stuff is.”
While the Horned Frogs are dealing with an abrupt coaching change, the Bears have positioned themselves as a contender for the Big 12 championship game heading into the final month of the regular season. Oklahoma leads the Big 12 with a 6-0 record while Baylor and Oklahoma State are 4-1.
But that Dec. 4 game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington is a long way down the road as the Bears face Oklahoma on Nov. 13 at McLane Stadium, followed by a Nov. 20 date against Kansas State in Manhattan, and the Nov. 27 regular season finale back home against Texas Tech.
The Bears have done a tremendous job of focusing on the task at hand to build their 7-1 record.
“I think it's winning the day,” Aranda said. “I think anything outside of that, you risk thinking about things that you really can't control. I go back to last week, coming off the bye, we really attacked it. I think the ability to play each day to its best and bring our best, bring our standard, it’s crazy how a lot of stuff will come to you if that’s the case.”
One of the biggest reasons for Baylor’s three-game winning streak is a run defense that shut down West Virginia’s Leddie Brown, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier and Texas’ Bijan Robinson. Both Brown and Allgeier surpassed 1,000 yards rushing last year while Robinson came into Saturday’s game against the Bears leading the Big 12 with 924 rushing yards.
The Bears limited Brown to 44 yards on 12 carries in a 45-20 win, Allgeier to 33 yards on 15 carries in a 38-24 win, and Robinson to 43 yards on 17 carries in a 31-24 win.
“You’ve got to give (defensive line coach) Dennis Johnson a lot of credit,” Aranda said. “I think it’s been a journey for him. And then (defensive coordinator) Ron Roberts has done a great job. I’ve learned so much from Ron. It’s hard to be a defensive coordinator, probably, when the head coach is a defensive guy. Ron has done that and handled all of it amazingly. And we’re blessed to have both those guys, and they have grinded, along with our players just taking on different job descriptions."
Shutting down opposing teams' running games has led to an improved pass rush as the Bears have amassed 13 sacks in the last three games.
“Change is different, especially when you’re pass rushing to play the run, and now you play the run to get the opportunity to rush the passer," Aranda said. "I think that’s a big change. There’s a lot inherent in all of that. And the buy-in, the work, the grinding, has got it to where we’re winning the line of scrimmage.”
Aranda was impressed with the poise quarterback Gerry Bohanon showed after throwing two first-half interceptions against the Longhorns. He came back to lead the Bears to three straight touchdown drives during a 12-minute stretch in the second half, including his six-yard touchdown run to start the crucial stretch to take control of the game.
Baylor quarterbacks coach Shawn Bell and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes helped Bohanon work through his earlier mistakes.
“It was good to see Gerry, Shawn and Jeff all take that in stride, and all say, ‘Hey, this is what happened. This is why it happened. Here’s what we can do better, technique-wise. Here’s what we can do better, play call-wise, formation-wise,’” Aranda said. “It was just the facts, man. So I think with that approach, we were able to get by all the emotion and feeling this and feeling that, to get to the antidote.”
BEAR FACTS – Baylor’s Nov. 13 game against Oklahoma at McLane Stadium will kick off at either 11 a.m. or 7 p.m., and will be televised on Fox. The game time will be announced during the upcoming weekend.