Bears prepare for TCU following Patterson's exit

When Baylor coach Dave Aranda heard that TCU is parting ways with Gary Patterson after 21 years as head coach Sunday night, he immediately thought of how much he admires the veteran coach.

Patterson built a great reputation as an innovative defensive coordinator before he began his long, successful run as the Horned Frogs’ head coach as he compiled a 181-79 record and played a major part in helping TCU land an invitation to the Big 12 in 2012.

The man’s statue stands outside of TCU’s Amon Carter Stadium.

“My heart breaks for him,” Aranda said. “I can remember coming up as a young coach and finding kind of bootleg videos of Coach Patterson putting in a defense. There’s like a five-tape series somehow that was filmed, and I’ve got two tapes and I’m trying to find where the other tapes are at.”

Aranda expects a fired up TCU squad to come into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against the No. 14 Bears in Fort Worth.

The Bears (7-1, 4-1) are certainly the hotter team with three straight home wins, but Aranda believes the Horned Frogs (3-5, 1-4) aren’t far away from being a good team. The Horned Frogs haven’t won since a 52-31 decision at Texas Tech on Oct. 9 as they’ve dropped their last three games to Oklahoma, West Virginia and Kansas State.