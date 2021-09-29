Bears prepared for Big 12 home soccer opener

Fresh off a pair of Big 12-opening road wins, the Baylor soccer team will try to remain unbeaten in the league against an equally hot Texas Tech squad.
The Bears will play their conference home opener at 7 p.m. Thursday against the Red Raiders at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Like Baylor (6-2-3), Texas Tech (9-1-1) is receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 following Big 12-opening home wins over Oklahoma and Kansas State.
Baylor couldn’t have made a bigger splash to start the Big 12. After opening with a 2-1 win over Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Sept. 23, the Bears beat then-No. 8 TCU by the same score on Sunday in Fort Worth.
“I know we were just really excited to start Big 12 off that way,” said Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt. “We’re just ready to get back to work and be at home, which is also another exciting thing. We love being at home in front of our fans, so we’re really happy about that.”
With those two wins, Wandt became the winningest goalkeeper in program history. The fifth-year senior now has 50 career wins under her belt as she passed Dawn Greathouse on Baylor’s career list.
“It’s cool, obviously,” Wandt said. “A lot of people play a huge role in that. That’s such a team stat that it’s hard to think of that as my own.”
Wandt earned Big 12 goalkeeper of the week while senior Sarah Norman was named the conference’s defensive player of the week.
The Bears have played tremendous defense, but their offense has likewise been playing at a high level as nine players have scored this season. Sophomore Mackenzie Anthony has scored a team-high six goals while senior Taylor Moon has produced three.
“We always work on finishing at practice,” Moon said. “I know we struggled a little bit last year in that aspect, so I think it’s exciting we all get to share that. We don’t have to focus on one person scoring every goal. We can lean on each and every person that’s out there.”
Baylor will try to shut down a Texas Tech team that features the top two goal scorers in the Big 12 in Kirsten Davis with 10 and Ashleigh Williams with eight.
The Red Raiders opened the Big 12 with a 7-0 win over Oklahoma on Sept. 23 followed by Sunday’s 2-0 win over Kansas State.
“Their record shows that they’re good,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “Kirsten Davis has scored buckets of goals. They have a fast-paced offense and they’re athletic. Tom (Stone) is a good coach who has been there for a while, and does a great job and always has good players. It’s always a great match between us.”
Jobson believes a strong nonconference schedule is paying off for the Bears. TCU was picked second behind West Virginia in the Big 12 preseason poll while Oklahoma State was picked third.