Bears prepared for Big 12 home soccer opener

Wandt earned Big 12 goalkeeper of the week while senior Sarah Norman was named the conference’s defensive player of the week.

The Bears have played tremendous defense, but their offense has likewise been playing at a high level as nine players have scored this season. Sophomore Mackenzie Anthony has scored a team-high six goals while senior Taylor Moon has produced three.

“We always work on finishing at practice,” Moon said. “I know we struggled a little bit last year in that aspect, so I think it’s exciting we all get to share that. We don’t have to focus on one person scoring every goal. We can lean on each and every person that’s out there.”

Baylor will try to shut down a Texas Tech team that features the top two goal scorers in the Big 12 in Kirsten Davis with 10 and Ashleigh Williams with eight.

The Red Raiders opened the Big 12 with a 7-0 win over Oklahoma on Sept. 23 followed by Sunday’s 2-0 win over Kansas State.

“Their record shows that they’re good,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “Kirsten Davis has scored buckets of goals. They have a fast-paced offense and they’re athletic. Tom (Stone) is a good coach who has been there for a while, and does a great job and always has good players. It’s always a great match between us.”