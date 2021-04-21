Bears' Pressley, Harrison selected as AVCA All-Americans

Baylor volleyball’s Yossiana Pressley again won AVCA first-team All-American honors on Wednesday, while her teammate Lauren Harrison was an honorable mention selection.
Pressley earned a first-team spot for the second time in her career and has been honored by the AVCA in some capacity four times overall. She led the Big 12 in kills with 488, and ranks as the NCAA Division I active leader in career kills with 1,942.
“Yossi did it all this season,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said, who has coached 11 All-America selections in the past five years at BU.
Harrison, a transfer from North Carolina, totaled 305 kills, including 18 double-digit kill matches.
