Bears primed for Top 25 showdown at Texas Tech

After missing nine games with a high ankle sprain, sophomore guard Kevin McCullar has given the Red Raiders a big lift by averaging 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in five games.

VCU graduate transfer Marcus Santos-Silva has been a strong addition by averaging 8.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while freshman guard Micah Peavy is averaging 5.9 points.

“They have a lot of guys who can score, they’ve got a lot of guys who can shoot the 3,” Drew said. “That’s college basketball nowadays. The pace of the game, the 30-second shot clock, the 20-second resets. Leads that used to be 10 points were a big deal and now they’re not.”

Texas Tech’s defense leads the Big 12 by allowing 59.3 points per game while the Bears rank second by allowing 61.2 points. However, the Bears have shown much more explosiveness with a league-leading 89-point average while Texas Tech ranks sixth by averaging 75.8.