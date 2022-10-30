Bears prove road mettle at Texas Tech

No matter how the rest of the season plays out, Baylor can always look back on Saturday night’s 45-17 win over Texas Tech and know it delivered the best road performance in Dave Aranda’s three seasons.

Since August, Aranda has repeated many times the difficulty of Baylor’s 2022 road schedule.

Brice Cherry: Bear units whisper to one another, 'You complete me' LUBBOCK — Even if Patrick Mahomes had shed his red-and-black hoodie and slipped on a Red Raider jersey, it still would’ve been hard for Texas …

It’s a bear of a schedule against which Baylor has beaten Texas Tech and Iowa State and has lost to BYU and West Virginia. Two of the toughest road games are still ahead with the Bears (5-3, 3-2) playing Oklahoma at 2 p.m. Saturday in Norman and Texas on Nov. 25 in the regular season finale in Austin.

Though the Bears faced tough environments in their first three road games, no crowd was more jacked up than the Texas Tech fans at sold-out Jones AT&T Stadium as they came dressed for a blackout and were fired up for the return of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for his induction into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame.

But the Bears silenced the Texas Tech fans in the simplest way possible by taking control of the game and withstanding all Red Raiders comeback attempts. Many of the 60,705 fans walked out before the game was over.

“Oh, it was awesome,” said Baylor linebacker Matt Jones. “I remember seeing them just leaving early, even when they still had a chance. Seeing them leave early, I guess you could call them some fake fans. But it was nice.”

The win was especially sweet for Jones since he’s a West Texas native who played at Odessa Permian High School. Not only did Jones have a lot of family and friends at the game, he was also playing against his former Baylor outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire, who faced the Bears for the first time as Texas Tech’s head coach.

“I felt like we went out there and executed from the start," Jones said. "We were more physical, we were just playing from whistle to whistle, playing smart, doing our job. Everyone was doing their job, communication was on point.”

Baylor notebook: Bears break long losing skid in Lubbock LUBBOCK — It’s been a long time since Baylor could come home from West Texas a winner.

Baylor’s defense transformed into a monster throughout the game with a season-high six sacks and five interceptions.

Defensive lineman Gabe Hall collected three sacks while linebacker Garmon Randolph had two and lineman Brayden Utley and Jones combined for a sack.

Defensive backs Al Walcott, Devin Lemear, AJ McCarty, Mark Milton and Tevin Williams III each intercepted passes. They came at critical times beginning with Lemear’s pick of Behren Morton’s pass to the end zone followed by a 21-yard return to stop a Texas Tech scoring threat in the first quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Williams intercepted Morton’s pass in the end zone for a touchback before McCarty returned his pick of Tyler Shough’s pass for an 18-yard touchdown to help seal the win.

The Bears looked like last year’s Big 12 championship winning team by pressuring quarterbacks into game-changing turnovers.

“Man, it was great,” Jones said. “I know we came into this game wanting to take three (turnovers) from the old model. But yeah, it just felt good coming into this game, and just from the start, interception, getting turnover after turnover, it was a key point to helping us win this game.”

Keeping the ball for more than 40 minutes for the second straight game, Baylor controlled the clock with a strong running game and an effective passing attack. The Bears showed extreme balance by rushing for 231 yards while quarterback Blake Shapen passed for 211.

“I think anytime you’re facing an offense as explosive as Tech, you want to physically impose your will, you want to pound the rock, and you want to limit their possessions,” Aranda said. “I think we’re built that way to go to the run. We’ve done that earlier in the year, but no one noticed because it didn’t work.”

For the second straight week, freshman Richard Reese was the hardest working running back in the Big 12.

Reese accumulated 148 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 36 carries against the Red Raiders after collecting 186 yards and two scores on 31 carries in last week’s 35-23 win over Kansas.

“He’s a stud,” Shapen said. “Our O-line is great, too. I was handing the ball off, and it was just like, golly, you just look at the holes that are being made. Actually, I was watching like a fan sometimes because they’re opening holes, he’s hitting them and finding them. He’s been electric the past couple of weeks, for sure, and all season.”

With two straight wins, the Bears are one win away from bowl eligibility. Likewise, the Sooners (5-3, 2-3) have won their last two games over Kansas and Iowa State, and can also become bowl eligible with a win over Baylor on Saturday.

If the Bears can replicate their performance against the Red Raiders, they’ll have a shot to beat Oklahoma in Norman for the first time since 2014.