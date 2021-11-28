Bears psyched for Big 12 championship game

Baylor players, coaches and fans gathered around their television sets Saturday night to become the biggest Oklahoma State fans in Waco.
Baylor President Linda Livingstone and her husband and daughter wore Oklahoma State gear, tweeting a photo of their orange and black T-shirts as they watched the Cowboys play Oklahoma. Both Linda and Brad played basketball for the Cowboys.
“I brought my orange hoodie with me,” said Baylor running back Trestan Ebner before the game. “We’re rooting for them. Our destiny is in their hands.”
Oklahoma State came through with a 37-33 win over Oklahoma to send Baylor to Saturday’s Big 12 championship game against the Cowboys at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Livingstone family was back in Baylor gear after the game.
The Bears made it possible to make the championship game with their 27-24 win over Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium. Now they’re looking forward to facing the Cowboys again after dropping a 24-14 decision in Stillwater on Oct. 2.
“I would love to play them again,” Ebner said. “When you lose to somebody, you want to get that chance to beat them.”
With a win over Oklahoma State, No. 9 Baylor (10-2, 7-2) would earn its second Sugar Bowl appearance in the last three years after losing to Georgia on Jan. 1, 2020. Baylor’s only previous Sugar Bowl appearance had been in 1957.
The No. 5 Cowboys (11-1, 8-1) still have a shot to make the College Football Playoff with a win over the Bears. If Oklahoma State makes the CFP, Baylor could still end up in the Sugar Bowl or play in the Alamo Bowl.
Winning 10 games is a major accomplishment for a Baylor team that finished 2-7 in 2020 in coach Dave Aranda’s debut season.
Months after Baylor hired Aranda in January 2020, Baylor closed down its campus due to COVID-19, and most of the interaction between the coaching staff and players came remotely through Zoom.
The 2020 season was chaotic from start to finish as all of Baylor non-conference games were canceled due to COVID-19, and the coaching staff didn’t know who would be available to play from week to week.
But in 2021, Baylor was back to full spring drills, and the team began to jell and feel strong cohesiveness.
“I think it goes back to the work we put in during the offseason,” said Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard. “Not even just lifting weights or all that stuff, but the relationship aspect of it. I think Coach Aranda has done a great job building the culture here, just bringing everybody together, and we’re all aligned on the same path with the same goal in mind.”
The offense got a shot in the arm when Aranda hired BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and offensive line coach Eric Mateos in January.
After ranking near the bottom of all offensive categories last season, the Bears finished the regular season leading the Big 12 with 446 yards per game while ranking third in scoring with 33.4 points.
Baylor’s offensive line has improved dramatically after the Bears finished last in the Big 12 last season with 90.3 yards rushing per game and 2.7 yards per carry. This season the Bears lead the Big 12 with 227.4 yards rushing per game and 5.5 yards per carry as Abram Smith ranks second in the Big 12 with 1,366 yards and Ebner is tenth with 746 yards.
The offensive line has given first-year starting junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon and redshirt freshman Blake Shapen plenty of protection. Baylor’s 12 sacks allowed are the fewest in the league after finishing ninth in 2020 by allowing 31 sacks.
“I love our O-line,” Smith said. “They’re a lot more physical I would say now than when we first started. With the O-line completely bought in with being physical and knowing how big they are and how they can move people to other people, it’s a lot different than before, that’s for sure.”
Baylor’s offensive line is unquestionably the best since the 2015 line that was led by All-America tackle Spencer Drango. It’s a veteran group featuring tackles Connor Galvin, Khalil Keith and Gavin Byers, guards Grant Miller and Xavier Newman-Johnson, and center Jacob Gall.
Miller is a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt while Gall is a graduate transfer from Buffalo, whose experience has been highly beneficial to the offensive line.
“We have a lot of trust in one another,” Miller said. “We consider each other like brothers. They welcomed me with open arms. When Jake came in a little after me, everybody welcomed him in with open arms. It’s been a really good camaraderie, a really good chemistry, and we just want to push each other and see each other succeed.”
Baylor’s defense was good last season, but has gotten even better this year as the Bears are fourth in the Big 12 in total defense by allowing 348.8 yards per game and second in scoring defense by allowing 19.4 points. The defensive line has made considerable improvement throughout the season as the Bears are second in the league with 32 sacks.
Safety Jalen Pitre is a finalist for the Thorpe Award with a league-high 15.5 tackles for loss while linebacker Terrel Bernard and safety JT Woods should make all-Big 12 teams.
“When you understand what each other’s doing and you’re playing tough and hard and physical, it’s hard to be beat,” Pitre said. “It’s just fun to go out and play with those guys each and every week. It’s kind of easy playing with them because they make things so clear and you know where each other’s going to be.
To beat Oklahoma State, the Bears will have to run the ball better after rushing for a season-low 107 yards in the first game against the Cowboys.
Baylor’s defense will have to minimize big plays, an issue that has cropped up during different points throughout the season. Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to McLane Mannix and a 75-yard screen pass to tight end Travis Koontz in the fourth quarter.
But Aranda has faith that his team can learn and grow from situations the Bears have faced.
“When you think about things you can control, and you think about if something bad happens, that doesn’t define you,” Aranda said. “That’s just something that you did, here’s how we can get better at it. And then, you look at the next opportunities as opportunities to learn and grow. I think all those lend to kind of being future-focused and not looking back at the past.”