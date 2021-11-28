Bears psyched for Big 12 championship game

Miller is a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt while Gall is a graduate transfer from Buffalo, whose experience has been highly beneficial to the offensive line.

“We have a lot of trust in one another,” Miller said. “We consider each other like brothers. They welcomed me with open arms. When Jake came in a little after me, everybody welcomed him in with open arms. It’s been a really good camaraderie, a really good chemistry, and we just want to push each other and see each other succeed.”

Baylor’s defense was good last season, but has gotten even better this year as the Bears are fourth in the Big 12 in total defense by allowing 348.8 yards per game and second in scoring defense by allowing 19.4 points. The defensive line has made considerable improvement throughout the season as the Bears are second in the league with 32 sacks.

Safety Jalen Pitre is a finalist for the Thorpe Award with a league-high 15.5 tackles for loss while linebacker Terrel Bernard and safety JT Woods should make all-Big 12 teams.