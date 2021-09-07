Bears psyched for challenging men's basketball schedule

There’s one thing Baylor can be certain of when it begins playing nonconference games in November: The Bears will have a target on their backs as big as Texas.

Coming off the school’s first men’s basketball national championship in April, Baylor will face a tough nonconference schedule that includes at least three Sweet 16 teams from the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Competitive schedules have paid off in high NCAA tournament seeds in the past, and Baylor coach Scott Drew hopes it does the same in 2021-22 after last year's 28-2 season in which they earned their first No. 1 seed.

“We have a chance to play as many high major teams as we’ve ever played.” Drew said. “With the new NET metrics, it favors you to play tough opponents. Fans and players like it, and it prepares you for the Big 12.”

In a marquee matchup, the Bears will host Villanova on Dec. 12 in the Big 12-Big East Battle at the Ferrell Center. The Bears knocked off the Wildcats, 62-51, in the Sweet 16 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in March.

Villanova won national championships in 2016 and 2018 under coach Jay Wright