Bears psyched for challenging men's basketball schedule

There’s one thing Baylor can be certain of when it begins playing nonconference games in November: The Bears will have a target on their backs as big as Texas.
Coming off the school’s first men’s basketball national championship in April, Baylor will face a tough nonconference schedule that includes at least three Sweet 16 teams from the 2021 NCAA tournament.
Competitive schedules have paid off in high NCAA tournament seeds in the past, and Baylor coach Scott Drew hopes it does the same in 2021-22 after last year's 28-2 season in which they earned their first No. 1 seed.
“We have a chance to play as many high major teams as we’ve ever played.” Drew said. “With the new NET metrics, it favors you to play tough opponents. Fans and players like it, and it prepares you for the Big 12.”
In a marquee matchup, the Bears will host Villanova on Dec. 12 in the Big 12-Big East Battle at the Ferrell Center. The Bears knocked off the Wildcats, 62-51, in the Sweet 16 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in March.
Villanova won national championships in 2016 and 2018 under coach Jay Wright
“Villanova is a game that fans are extremely interested in and players are excited for it,” Drew said. “You know how you stand when you’re playing the best, and they’ve got a great coach and a great tradition. We’ve had some great games against them.”
Baylor will face two other teams on the road that are coming off Sweet 16 appearances, including Oregon on Dec. 18 in Eugene and Alabama on Jan. 29 in Tuscaloosa in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Baylor will travel to Paradise Island in the Bahamas to face Arizona State on Nov. 24 in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Bears will play either Syracuse or VCU in the second round on Nov. 25. Syracuse reached the Sweet 16 last year while VCU also made the NCAA tournament.
The third round will be held Nov. 26. Loyola-Chicago, which also made the Sweet 16 last season, Michigan State, UConn and Auburn are on the opposite side of Baylor’s bracket in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Drew has great memories of the Battle 4 Atlantis after the Bears won the tournament in 2016 with a 66-63 comeback win over Louisville.
“When we won the the Battle 4 Atlantis, we came back from (trailing by) 20 in the first half and it helped propel us to a No. 1 ranking and the Sweet 16 that year,” Drew said.
The Bears will receive their 2021 national championship rings and unveil the championship banner in a pregame ceremony prior to the season opener against Incarnate Word on Nov. 12 at the Ferrell Center.
The Bears will follow with games against Nicholls State on Nov. 15, Central Arkansas on Nov. 17, and Stanford on Nov. 20.
Baylor’s other nonconference home games will feature Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 4, Alcorn State on Dec. 20 and Northwestern State on Dec. 28. Tipoff times have not yet been set, and the Big 12 schedule will be released at a later date.
The nonconference schedule will help the Bears develop chemistry after losing four starters off the national championship team, including All-Americans Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell, guard MaCio Teague and forward Mark Vital.
Returners Matthew Mayer, Adam Flagler, Flo Thamba and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua along with incoming freshman forward Kendall Brown and Arizona transfer guard James Akinjo will be among the key players for the Bears.
Drew likes the mix of returning players and new players on his squad in a season in which many schools will have high roster turnover due to the NCAA’s new ruling that allows players immediate eligibility as a first-time transfer instead of having to redshirt a year.
“It’s great to have enough returning players, yet enough new players,” Drew said. “By having returning players, they know the culture and work ethic that we have. The new players will listen to their teammates, even more than the coaches. It’s good to have returning guys who can lead by example because a lot of schools are starting from scratch.”