Baylor's big challenge: Bears psyched for No. 14 Cyclones

But the Bears know they need to get more pressure on quarterbacks after recording three sacks in the first three games.

“It’s always frustrating as a D-line to get really close, but that just means that we have to learn how to finish,” Ogbonnaya said. “Every single day that we come to practice and work on our pass-rush moves, we have to really work to get off the blocks, because that way it will show up in the games.”

The Bears are looking for more production from LSU transfer noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika, who didn’t record a tackle in last week’s 45-7 win over Kansas after missing the previous game against Texas Southern for an unspecified violation of team rules.

“Apu can kind of get in a track stance, his best version of that, and get vertical and blow stuff up whereas when stuff’s coming downhill at you, you’ve got to play with hands and base and technique and all of it,” Aranda said. “So I think coming to grips with that and coming to grips with low pad level, and just fundamental things, play after play after play, and playing within the scheme and playing within the confines of what we’re asking, I think he will continue to have success and see more time.”