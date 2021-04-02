Bears psyched for tough-minded Cougars

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Southwest Conference rivals Baylor and Houston know all too well that the 1966 Texas Western Miners are the only school from the Lone Star State to ever win the NCAA basketball championship.
But to get a shot to join the (now UTEP) Miners on that lofty stage, they first have to get there.
Motivation for the Bears and Cougars will be high when they play in the Final Four semifinals at 4:14 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Unbeaten Gonzaga (30-0) will face UCLA (22-9) in the other semifinal at 7:34 p.m. with the winners advancing to Monday night’s championship game.
A Baylor-Gonzaga championship matchup would be highly anticipated after their regular season game in Indianapolis was canceled on Dec. 5 due to COVID-19 issues with the Bulldogs.
“It will never happen if we don’t win this game,” said Baylor All-America guard Jared Butler. “It’s crazy if we play them in the championship because it’s like four months to the day we were supposed to play them. I think it’d be like a Batman vs. Superman type thing.”
Baylor is making its first Final Four appearance since 1950 while Houston is here for the first time since the Phi Slama Jama Cougars lost to North Carolina State and Georgetown in back to back national championship games in 1983-84.
The Bears (26-2) know they have their hands full against the Cougars (28-3), who extended their winning streak to 11 games by sweeping through the Midwest region as the No. 2 seed.
With Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague, the Bears arguably feature the best starting guard trio in the country.
But the Cougars can challenge anybody’s backcourt with All-America guard Quentin Grimes, Marcus Sasser and DeJon Jarreau. Grimes, a transfer from Kansas, leads the Cougars with 17.9 points per game while shooting 40.7 from 3-point range. Sasser is averaging 13.4 points while Jarreau is averaging 10.8 points while dishing out 125 assists in 29 games.
“We recruited Quentin, and he’s an outstanding young man who has worked really hard and is very talented,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “He can really score and he’s really improved. Coach (Kelvin) Sampson has done a great job with him and I know he’s really put in the work. Houston’s backcourt is very similar to ours in that they’re very athletic and can all score and can all create for others.”
Like Baylor’s backcourt, Houston’s guards are outstanding defenders who help the Cougars crash the boards. With 6-7 forward Justin Gorham averaging 8.9 boards, Houston is outrebounding opponents by more than nine per game. By comparison, Baylor is outrebounding opponents by 3.8 per game.
“Coaches put emphasis on it every time that whoever is on the court has to rebound,” Grimes said. “Crash the glass whether it’s offensively or defensively. We’re a tough team and we have no choice but to rebound.”
While the Bears rank sixth in the country with 83 points per game, Houston is a physical, athletic defensive team that’s ranked second nationally by allowing 57.6 points per game.
“Defensively, they have a great toughness about them, and you can see why they’ve been so successful this year,” Drew said. “When you watch them play they just don’t give up many easy buckets or easy shots. Everything’s contested, everything’s earned.”
While No. 1 Baylor beat a pair of high seeds in No. 5 Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 and No. 3 Arkansas in the Elite Eight South region, the Cougars beat four double-digit seeds to make the Final Four, including No. 14 Cleveland State (87-56), No. 10 Rutgers (63-60), No. 11 Syracuse (62-46) and No. 12 Oregon State (67-61).
But Drew knows the difficulty of beating Sampson’s teams after playing his Oklahoma squads early in his tenure at Baylor beginning in 2003-04.
“I have the utmost respect for Coach Sampson going back to when he was at Oklahoma when I first got to the league,” Drew said. “He’s someone I stayed in contact with and learned a lot from, and he’s an outstanding coach. We got a great team, they got a great team, and whoever makes a couple more plays, makes a couple more free throws, takes care of the ball a little bit better, rebounds it a little bit better, that’s the team that will move on.”