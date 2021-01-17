Bears psyched to face Jayhawks

Four of Baylor’s first five Big 12 games have been on the road due to COVID-19 issues. The Jan. 12 date against West Virginia has been rescheduled for Feb. 18 at the Ferrell Center while the Dec. 13 date against Texas will be reset at a later date in Waco.

Drew will revisit last year’s Kansas game to show his players where they need to improve. Since most of last year’s team is back for the Bears, that narrow loss will serve as motivation.

“The great thing is we’ve got so many returning players from last year, at the end of the day personal experience does most of that talking,” Drew said. “Now anytime you play somebody, we’re going to bring up what worked and didn’t work. Obviously they did a lot of things scheme-wise that bothered us. Hopefully, we’ll be better prepared and put our guys in better position to be successful.”

While Azubuike and guard Devon Dotson are both gone to the NBA, the Jayhawks (10-3, 4-2) still have plenty of returning talent from last year’s team along with some strong additions.