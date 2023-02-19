Two days after spinning the first seven-inning perfect game in school history, there’s only one way Baylor ace Dariana Orme could have made the weekend better.

Beating the No. 1 team in the country.

Orme limited Oklahoma to six hits and a run in the first four innings while Shay Govan blasted a towering three-run homer to lift the Bears to a 4-3 win over the two-time defending national champion before a sellout crowd of 1,271 on Sunday afternoon at the Getterman Classic.

After reliever Aliyah Binford retired the side in the seventh, the Bears let their emotions fly in an infield celebration as the Baylor fans roared from the Getterman Stadium stands.

“We’ve always known that since the fall that there was something with this team that was special,” Govan said. “We’re just ready to compete. We know that we’re a good team and we’re happy to put Baylor on the map. We’re trying to get us back to the Women’s College World Series. So that’s the plan.”

It was Baylor’s first win over a No. 1 team since Feb. 8, 2009 when freshman pitcher Whitney Canion led the Bears to a 1-0 win over Florida in Gainesville. The Bears (8-1) snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Sooners (8-1), beating them for the first time since 2017.

“So proud for the girls to put in that kind of work, off-season work, and just believing in themselves to turn the corner and kind of revive this thing a little bit,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “A big booster shot right there to even compete with a team that’s so dominant when they play most teams.”

Orme (3-1) continued her comeback from a nerve injury in her rib area that kept her out of fall drills. After retiring 21 straight batters in Friday’s 3-0 win over SFA, the junior right-hander managed to keep Oklahoma’s powerful lineup at bay before Binford pitched the final three innings for the save.

“She just throws the ball hard and I don’t know that we’ve faced anyone that’s throwing it that hard this early,” said Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso. “So we knew what to expect but she was really spotting pitches really well. So maybe that’s a little bit different but with age comes maturity and understanding and that’s usually what all pitchers start to figure out once they get a little older.”

Orme nearly beat the Sooners last season in Norman as she threw a shutout for 6.2 innings before Tiare Jennings blasted a walk-off three-run homer to give Oklahoma a 3-2 win.

Like last season, Oklahoma brought a scary hitting lineup to the plate. In Getterman Classic wins over Longwood, SFA and Army, the Sooners won by a combined score of 41-0 before facing the Bears.

Orme worked out of a bases loaded jam in the first inning but quickly got into trouble in the second inning when Alynah Torres drilled a long fly that Baylor centerfielder McKenzie Wilson ran down at the wall. But the ball popped out of her glove at the last second for a triple.

Torres scored on shortstop Amber Toven’s error as she couldn’t field Jayla Coleman’s grounder to give the Sooners a 1-0 lead.

Returning Big 12 co-pitcher of the year Jordy Bahl (3-1) shut out Baylor the first two innings. But Presleigh Pilon and Wilson opened the third inning with singles before Toven drilled a run-scoring single to give the Bears a 1-1 tie.

Govan followed with a monumental three-run homer down the left-field line that gave the Bears a 4-1 lead and reportedly smashed a car in the parking lot

“I knew off the bat, it felt so good,” Govan said. “She works very good down and high. The first at-bat she struck me out with a changeup, so I was looking down. That was the plan. She gave me a changeup down, so I took it.”

Binford relieved in the fifth and retired three straight batters, but the Sooners scored two runs in the sixth to cut Baylor’s lead to 4-3.

Torres drew a one-out walk and Rylie Boone singled before Coleman drilled a run-scoring double in the left-field alley. Boone scored on Jennings’ ground out before Binford escaped further trouble by forcing Grace Lyons to ground out to end the inning.

With freshman RyLee Crandall (2-0) firing a one-hitter and striking out 11 in six innings, Baylor completed a four-game sweep in the Getterman Classic with a 7-0 win over Army later Sunday.

“RyLee is going to be a big-time pitcher for us,” Moore said. “We’ve seen that already and it’s just going to be a matter of getting her in a groove. She’s going to pitch some big games for us this year. But it’s good to have pitchers like Aliyah and Dari to grow a pitcher like that. You don’t always have that luxury.”

In the blowout of Army, the Bears erupted for four first-inning runs as Binford drilled a two-run double. Baylor picked up three more runs in the second as Govan pounded a two-run single.

The Baylor players believe the breakthrough win over the Sooners is just the start of something big this season. Baylor will host Oklahoma in a three-game Big 12 series April 21-23 at Getterman Stadium.

“We wanted to do it here at our stadium and we’re going to do it again,” Orme said. “So it definitely is a great feeling for our team to feel that and just know where we’re headed because this is only the beginning.”