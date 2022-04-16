Bears put together complete game in 7-0 win over Sam Houston

It wasn’t the Big 12, but Baylor played the kind of game against Sam Houston State that it hopes to replicate upon returning to conference play.

Aliyah Binford allowed just one hit in five innings and got plenty of offensive support as the Bears romped to a 7-0 win over the Bearkats on Saturday at Getterman Stadium.

With Friday’s 3-1 win, the Bears (22-18) swept the Bearkats (11-33) in the two-game series. Baylor will return to Big 12 play with a three-game series against Texas Tech on Friday through Sunday at Getterman Stadium.

“We needed a game like that,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “We had a lot of close games and lost some tough games. We got beat up a little bit. The challenge this weekend was to play solid softball, and let the chips fall where they may, and I thought we came out and played a pretty solid game.”

Binford (6-5) walked three batters and struck out four, and didn’t allow a hit until Hannah Scheaffer drilled a one-out double in the fifth. Binford also helped her own cause by hitting a pair of doubles.

“Aliyah was on, she was really good,” Moore said. “She lost maybe a little focus toward the end, but she kept them off-balance. That’s what she’s good at, she’s a really outstanding pitcher. She has as good a changeup as we’ve had in this program, and we’ve had quite a few.”

Nine players combined for Baylor’s 13 hits, including Binford, McKenzie Wilson, Josie Bower and Emry McDonough with two apiece. The Bears amassed seven hits in a six-run third inning.

“It’s awesome, especially when we can get it rolling like we did in the third inning, just clicking and everyone hitting at the right time,” said Baylor outfielder Emily Hott. “Big hits in the right moment make all the world of difference. When we have players coming in like Emry McDonough, a freshman getting two hits and being the leadoff hit both times, is just crazy.”

Wilson singled, stole second and scored Baylor’s first run in the first inning when Bower delivered a single. The Bears then took command with their six-run third inning to chase Sam Houston starting pitcher Brailey Wasik (4-3) out of the game.

McDonough opened the inning with a single and Wilson reached on a bunt single before Hott pounded a two-run triple to center field.

The hits kept coming as Bower drilled another run-scoring single to knock Wasik out of the game. Baylor then pounced on reliever Regan Dunn as Kaci West delivered a run-scoring single and Campbell Selman ripped a two-run double to left field to open up a 7-0 lead.

“I think as the year goes by it becomes more important not wasting any innings,” Hott said. “Every opportunity on that field is important to how you’re going to play at the end of the year. So we know that and we go out there and give it all we can.”

The Bears preserved the shutout by making plays at home plate in the fifth and seventh innings.

With Brodie Quinlan at third base in the fifth, Binford forced Dunn to ground back to her at pitcher. When Quinlan tried to go home on the play, first baseman Kendall Cross threw home to catcher Sydney Collazos for the third out of the inning.

With reliever Maren Judisch pitching in the seventh inning, Kyndal Kutac was thrown out at home by Binford for the final out after she moved from pitcher to third base.

“We moved the runners when we needed to, we put down the bunts when we needed to, and made the big double plays, and had the pitchers show out every time,” Hott said. “Everything clicked for one game, especially on Easter weekend getting to celebrate something as special as that with family down here.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.