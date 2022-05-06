Bears race past ACU, 4-0, to start NCAA tennis tourney

The Baylor men’s tennis team entered the NCAA Tournament on a hot streak and the Bears didn’t cool down at all on their home court.

Baylor sped past Abilene Christian, 4-0, in the opening round without dropping a set in doubles or singles Friday evening at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Bears senior Sven Lah finished off the match by defeating Abilene Christian’s Tyler Stewart, 6-2, 6-2, in No. 3 singles. One court over, Baylor sophomore Tadeas Paroulek was on the brink of winning the No. 5 court — up 6-2, 4-2 on ACU’s Oswaldo Cano — when Lah’s point clinched the Bear victory.

It seemed like a race to the finish, but it was just good vibes.

“We’ve played a lot of first-round matches in my time here and I felt like that was the most professional performance I’ve seen,” Baylor coach Michael Woodson said. “I have to give credit to the guys at the top. They started out right at the beginning. They were on it, they were engaged.”

With the win, Baylor (27-3) advances to play Texas A&M in the second round at 6 p.m. on Saturday back at the Hurd.

The Bears haven’t faced their Brazos River rivals since splitting two dual matches with the Aggies in 2021.

“Anytime we’re playing a Texas school, a rivalry school, you can throw the rankings right out the window,” Woodson said. “They’re going to be ready to go, they’re going to be fired up. We know their guys, they know ours.”

On Friday, Baylor quickly removed any drama from the match.

The Bears doubles team of Matias Soto and Juampi Mazzuchi blanked the Wildcats’ Savan Chhabra and Jose Maria Rastrojo, 6-0. Sven Lah and Finn Bass then locked up the doubles point with a 6-2 victory over ACU’s Daniel Morozov and Dario Kmet.

Bass came out strong in No. 4 singles, knocking off Chhabra, 6-2, 6-1, for Baylor’s second point. Soon after that, Mazzuchi finished off Mihaly Deli, 6-3, 6-0, in No. 6 singles.

That set the stage for Lah and Paroulek to see who could finish first.

“It’s all about extending our leads,” Bass said. “If you take the first set, obviously we’re in a very good position and then it’s about keeping our foot on the gas.”

Aggies survive and advance

Earlier in the day, Texas A&M defeated Tulsa, 4-1, to advance to Saturday’s second round match.

The Aggies’ Giulio Perego won a three-set battle against Tulsa’s Adham Gaber, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), for the clinching point on the No. 4 singles court.

Texas A&M (22-13) won the doubles point, then Aggies Raphael Perot and Guido Marson claimed straight-sets victories on the No. 2 and No. 3 singles courts respectively. That set the stage for Perego to finish the match.

Baylor women roll past Huskes, 4-2

COLLEGE STATION — The Baylor women’s tennis team opened the NCAA Tournament with a 4-2 victory over Washington on Friday at Texas A&M’s Mitchell Tennis Center.

After the Bears won the doubles point and Mel Krywoj and Alina Shcherbinina each won in straight sets in singles, Baylor freshman Anita Sahdiieva claimed the match’s clinching point. Sahdiieva defeated Washington’s Kelly Leung, 6-4, 6-1, to send the Bears into the second round.

Baylor (16-8) will play No. 7 seed Texas A&M (31-1) in the second round at 1 p.m. on Saturday back at Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 4-0, on Friday.

The Bears won the first two doubles courts to finish in the first-round match versus Washington. Baylor’s Paula Baranano and Sahdiieva won 6-2 over Leung and Zoey Weil, while Isabella Harvison and Shcherbinina notched a 6-1 victory over Huskies Ashley Chang and Nika Zupancic.

Krywoj was the first singles player to finish her game as she bested Zupancic, 6-2, 6-2, on the No. 3 court. Shcherbinina followed with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Weil in No. 4 singles.

