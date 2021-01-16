Bears rally for 68-60 win over Red Raiders

LUBBOCK — On an afternoon when shots weren’t falling, No. 2 Baylor relied on its veteran leadership to pull out its biggest road win of the season.
Baylor’s guards hit critical shots in the final seven minutes to walk away with a gritty 68-60 win over No. 15 Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena.
Due to COVID-19 issues, the Bears played their first Top 25 team since an 82-69 win over then-No. 5 Illinois on Dec. 2 on a neutral court at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Baylor (12-0, 5-0) beat the Red Raiders (11-4, 4-3) despite shooting just 41.8 percent from the field and 59.1 percent from the free-throw line. But the Bears pulled together down the stretch to seal the road win heading into Monday’s 8 p.m. showdown against No. 6 Kansas at the Ferrell Center.
“I feel like our experience definitely helped us because that’s a really tough team and they’re well-coached and disciplined,” said Baylor guard Davion Mitchell. “They play hard just like us, they play our same (man-to-man) defense. To win that game you had to be disciplined. That’s going to prepare us in the long run.”
Mitchell led the Bears with 19 points as he hit three of six 3-pointers while Adam Flagler came off the bench for 15 points and also nailed three of six treys. MaCio Teague contributed 12 points to help the Bears overcome 16 turnovers.
After hitting a season-high 28 points in last weekend’s 67-49 win over TCU, Baylor guard Jared Butler missed his first nine shots and committed seven turnovers. But he drained a pair of 3-pointers in the final five minutes to help close out the win.
“One thing about Jared Butler, when the game is on the line, his game goes to another level,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “His two 3s were huge. Credit his teammates for giving him space and helping him get those opportunities. And credit Jared for rising to the occasion.”
After 11 straight double-digit wins, Baylor’s win was its first this season by single digits. Pairing the two best defenses in the Big 12, buckets were hard to come by all afternoon as the Red Raiders shot 35.5 percent and hit just six of 24 3-pointers while committing 20 turnovers.
“When you’ve got two top-five defenses in the country playing in a great environment, it’s not easy,” Drew said. “We’ve got to be happy with the (last) eight minutes and happy with the first-half defense and grow from it and get better. Free throw shooting is something you’ve got to do to win close games. We’ve got to get better at it.”
Trailing 26-18 at halftime, Texas Tech’s offense came out in the second half playing more aggressively. Marcus Santos-Silva hit a free throw to give the Red Raiders a 35-34 lead with 14:16 left in the game. They still led 44-42 when Mac McClung hit a pair of free throws with 7:51 remaining on his way to a game-high 24 points.
But after Baylor's Mark Vital tied the game with a pair of free throws, Flagler hit a floater to give the Bears a 46-45 lead. The Red Raiders then missed four shots in the paint on one offensive possession before Mitchell buried a 3-pointer to extend Baylor’s lead to 49-45.
“That was one of the plays in the last eight minutes that gave us momentum, gave us confidence, and allowed us to get separation,” Drew said.
After going scoreless for 35 minutes, Butler drained a pair of 3-pointers and hit a free throw as the Bears stretched their lead to 56-49 with 3:50 remaining.
“It’s just good that he kept his confidence and he didn’t get down on himself, and he played hard just like everyone else,” Mitchell said. “He was just not making shots, so we told him to keep shooting and that they would fall eventually. We just kept encouraging him.”
After McClung hit a jumper, Flagler answered with a 3-pointer to give the Bears a 59-51 lead. The Red Raiders never got within five points the rest of the way.
Now the Bears will face a quick turnaround to host the Jayhawks (10-3, 4-2) on Monday night. The Jayhawks didn’t play Saturday due to COVID-19 issues at Iowa State.
“Definitely, iron sharpens iron,” Drew said. “Playing teams like this, you find out where you’ve got to get better at, what you have to work on. Kansas is a team, as we all know, that you have to beat. They’re not going to beat themselves. And the toughest turnaround is always Saturday-Monday. The fact that they didn’t play Saturday gives them an advantage.”