Bears rally for 68-60 win over Red Raiders

But after Baylor's Mark Vital tied the game with a pair of free throws, Flagler hit a floater to give the Bears a 46-45 lead. The Red Raiders then missed four shots in the paint on one offensive possession before Mitchell buried a 3-pointer to extend Baylor’s lead to 49-45.

“That was one of the plays in the last eight minutes that gave us momentum, gave us confidence, and allowed us to get separation,” Drew said.

After going scoreless for 35 minutes, Butler drained a pair of 3-pointers and hit a free throw as the Bears stretched their lead to 56-49 with 3:50 remaining.

“It’s just good that he kept his confidence and he didn’t get down on himself, and he played hard just like everyone else,” Mitchell said. “He was just not making shots, so we told him to keep shooting and that they would fall eventually. We just kept encouraging him.”

After McClung hit a jumper, Flagler answered with a 3-pointer to give the Bears a 59-51 lead. The Red Raiders never got within five points the rest of the way.

Now the Bears will face a quick turnaround to host the Jayhawks (10-3, 4-2) on Monday night. The Jayhawks didn’t play Saturday due to COVID-19 issues at Iowa State.

“Definitely, iron sharpens iron,” Drew said. “Playing teams like this, you find out where you’ve got to get better at, what you have to work on. Kansas is a team, as we all know, that you have to beat. They’re not going to beat themselves. And the toughest turnaround is always Saturday-Monday. The fact that they didn’t play Saturday gives them an advantage.”

