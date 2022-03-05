Bears rally past Iowa State to repeat as Big 12 champions

Down to an injury reduced seven-man rotation, Baylor could have easily written off this season as a Murphy’s Law year.

Many things that went right in last year’s 2021 national championship season were going wrong in the followup.

But the Bears didn’t mope, didn’t wallow in self pity. They pulled together and struck back in a big way.

After letting a 25-point lead slip away, the No. 3 Bears rallied in the closing minutes to finish off a 75-68 win over Iowa State to earn a share of the Big 12 championship with Kansas before 9,385 delirious fans at the Ferrell Center.

Saturday’s game was a perfect metaphor for the season: The Bears (26-5, 14-4) got off to a hot start, hit a rough patch, and then pieced things together at the end to win their fifth straight game and repeat as Big 12 champions, and likely earn a No. 1 regional seed in the NCAA tournament.

Following the emotional win, Baylor coach Scott Drew and his team hoisted the championship trophy and cut down the nets as green and gold confetti rained down on the floor. As seniors James Akinjo, Flo Thamba and Matthew Mayer were recognized, fans chanted: “One more year.”

“I can tell you, the thing that I love personally as a coach is seeing other people excited and our players being able to get confetti and be excited,” Drew said. “And for our past players, winning a home game in front of a packed house, no COVID restrictions. It’s special to do it with fans. It makes it so more challenging during the year to win when you’re overcoming packed arenas, but it makes it so much more rewarding, also, because it’s so hard to do.”

After its 70-63 overtime win over Texas, Kansas earned the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament since it won the tiebreaker by splitting games against third-seeded Texas Tech while the Red Raiders beat the Bears twice. The Bears will face seventh-seeded Oklahoma in Thursday’s 6 p.m. quarterfinals at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

Besides Kansas, Baylor became the first Big 12 school to repeat as champions since Iowa State in 2000-01. The Bears are back-to-back champions for the first time since the 1948-50 Baylor squads won three straight Southwest Conference titles.

“Playing with these guys, it’s a great feeling to be back-to-back Big 12 champs,” said Baylor freshman forward Kendall Brown. “Last year’s team was a great team, but just being part of this new squad, there’s a lot of different people. Each of them brings it every day in practice. When someone goes down, it’s like next man up mentality.”

Akinjo enjoyed a big senior day with 20 points and six assists while Brown collected 16 points and 10 rebounds. Adam Flagler added 13 points while freshman Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Transferring from Arizona to Baylor for his senior year, winning a Big 12 championship was exactly what Akinjo envisioned.

“One of the things I had on my list was to be a winner,” said Akinjo. “And I showed that I could do that playing with this group of guys. We learned that we’re tough, we’re resilient. We’re going to fight no matter what the circumstances, no matter who we’re playing against.”

Playing great defense to open the game, the Bears jumped out to a 29-4 lead as the Cyclones (20-11, 7-11) missed 15 of their first 17 shots.

But Iowa State remarkably found its groove and hit 23 of its next 30 shots. After cutting Baylor’s lead to 34-29 at halftime, the Cyclones took a 60-58 lead when Aljaz Kunc scored on a layup with 7:51 remaining.

“It’s a game of momentum, and you miss a free throw, and you miss a layup, and then you have a turnover, and they hit a shot,” Drew said. “So at the end of the day, it’s a roller coaster ride. You’ve got to really credit our guys for remaining calm and executing, and really down the stretch being very efficient and helping pull out a win.”

With Iowa State leading 64-62 following Gabe Kalscheur’s short jumper with 3:52 remaining, the Bears reeled off nine straight points to take command.

Akinjo started the run with a 3-pointer while Iowa State’s George Conditt fouled Thamba on the play. Thamba missed his free throw, but Brown rebounded and scored to give the Bears a 67-64 lead.

Following Kalscheur’s missed 3-pointer, Akinjo spotted Brown for a short basket. With Thamba’s two free throws, the Bears stretched their lead to 71-64 with 1:33 remaining.

“That was a huge stretch for us,” Akinjo said. “We couldn’t do it without getting stops. I think once we got the stop, we wanted to come down and take the best shot possible, and I think we did.”

