No. 2 Baylor men rally to beat Cyclones after 3-week break, 77-72

COVID-19 rust is a real thing.
Playing its first game in three weeks after a coronavirus outbreak, Baylor didn’t look anything like the nation’s No. 2 team coming out of the blocks Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.
Uncharacteristic turnovers and tons of missed open shots cost the Bears along with Iowa State’s hot 3-point shooting.
Trailing by 17 points in the first half, the Bears fought back to take their first lead with 4:26 remaining and hung on for a 77-72 win over an Iowa State team that remained winless in the Big 12.
Adam Flagler came off the bench for a season-high 22 points as the Bears improved to 18-0 for their best start to a season in school history.
“Coming back from a lot of days, we were excited to be out there and we don’t make any excuses,” Flagler said. “The Big 12 is a vicious conference and we knew that Iowa State is never going to back down, so we knew we wanted to rally back. We knew that when we got down as long as we went 1-0 in every possession we could get the game back.”
The Big 12-leading Bears improved to 10-0 in conference play with two of their toughest games coming up Saturday against No. 17 Kansas in Lawrence and No. 10 West Virginia on March 2 in Morgantown.
Playing their first game since an 83-69 win over Texas in Austin on Feb. 2, the Bears had all the usual players available in their rotation except forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua. But Mark Vital stepped up with 15 rebounds and three blocked shots to hold off the Cyclones (2-17, 0-14).
“I think it really showed a lot of heart from our guys,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I’ve talked to a lot of coaches that have had long pauses. For those that have had it for reasons like us, normally they say three games until you’re normal minimum. But to come away with a win and be able to perform like we did, I’m very very pleased with that.”
After the Bears won a 76-65 decision in Ames on Jan. 2, the Cyclones appeared determined to pull off the upset and get their first Big 12 win. Hitting six of seven 3-pointers, the Cyclones blew out to a 32-15 lead.
The Bears didn’t take the lead until MaCio Teague hit a pair of free throws to make it 66-65 with 4:26 remaining in the game.
After Flagler hit a pair of free throws, Iowa State pulled into a 68-68 tie when Jalen Coleman-Lands nailed a 3-pointer with 2:32 remaining.
But the Bears regained a 70-68 lead when Teague made a tough left-handed drive to the basket with 2:27 remaining. After Vital blocked Rasir Bolton’s drive to the basket, Jared Butler gave the Bears a 72-68 lead with 38 seconds left.
“Coach Drew told us the next man has to step up,” Vital said. “He preached that a lot. I knew I had to get used to the groove that I was playing when I was playing the 5 a couple of years ago. I think Flo (Thamba) also did a good job of stepping up.”
Baylor closed out the win with three Butler free throws and two more by Teague. Butler finished with 18 points while Teague contributed 14.
“At the end of the day, this was really a team effort,” Drew said. “We could have gotten real rattled. That was one thing talking to a lot of coaches, they say it’s so frustrating because you remember how you were playing before the pause, and you want to play just like that, and it doesn’t happen, and you can’t get frustrated. So I really tried to keep positive.”
With Tyler Harris burying three early 3-pointers en route to a 22-point night, the Cyclones raced out to an 18-6 lead. The Bears missed four of their first six shots and committed four turnovers.
Trailing 20-11, Baylor hoped to gain some momentum when Vital came from behind with a vicious block of Coleman-Lands’ shot under the basket midway through the first half.
But it didn’t faze the Cyclones as they kept building their lead. With Harris and Bolton draining 3-pointers, Iowa State stretched its lead to 32-17 with 6:24 left in the first half.
After hitting only five of their first 16 shots and committing nine turnovers, the Bears finally came alive in the final six minutes of the first half.
Flagler was the catalyst as he scored 12 points in the final eight minutes of the first half, including a pair of 3-pointers. Butler nailed a trey and Teague got loose for a layup to trim Iowa State’s halftime lead to 37-32.