Bears ready for basketball-packed week

With COVID-19 rampaging, Baylor’s basketball schedule has been hit or miss.

The No. 2 Bears have played six games, and have had seven postponed or canceled.

So when the Bears see three games upcoming in the next five days, they can’t help but be excited.

“I’m not going to complain about it,” said Baylor freshman guard LJ Cryer. “I’m just ready to play at any time, any day. We haven’t been able to play a lot of games this year, so I’m just looking forward to every game and every opportunity we get to play.”

The Bears will host Central Arkansas at 3 p.m. Tuesday followed by Alcorn State at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Ferrell Center. They’ll hit the road to face Iowa State at noon Saturday in Ames.

Baylor hasn’t played since a 99-42 obliteration of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 21 to improve to 6-0.

Baylor coach Scott Drew let his team off for Christmas for four days before returning for COVID-19 tests Saturday and practice Sunday.