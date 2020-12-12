Bears ready for early showdown against Texas

Mid-December is usually the time of the college basketball season when Big 12 teams are rooting for each other to knock off powers outside the conference.

But COVID-19 has made 2020 different than any other year.

Teams didn’t start playing until Nov. 25, a few weeks later than usual. Now the Big 12 is starting conference play a few weeks earlier than normal, a wise move since there’s always a chance of a virus-related postponement.

No. 2 Baylor will get a major test off the bat when it opens Big 12 play against No. 13 Texas at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Ferrell Center.

With such an experienced team, the Bears believe they’ll be ready for their conference opener despite playing just four nonconference games.

“It helps a lot,” said Baylor senior guard MaCio Teague. “We have a lot of chemistry, we have a lot of leadership on the team, a lot of guys who are coming back and a lot of guys who are enjoying playing with each other. I feel like everybody knows what we need to do, so that’s going to help us a lot because a lot of teams have only played four or five games together. But we’ve played all of last year together and part of this season together as well.”