Bears ready for early showdown against Texas

Mid-December is usually the time of the college basketball season when Big 12 teams are rooting for each other to knock off powers outside the conference.
But COVID-19 has made 2020 different than any other year.
Teams didn’t start playing until Nov. 25, a few weeks later than usual. Now the Big 12 is starting conference play a few weeks earlier than normal, a wise move since there’s always a chance of a virus-related postponement.
No. 2 Baylor will get a major test off the bat when it opens Big 12 play against No. 13 Texas at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
With such an experienced team, the Bears believe they’ll be ready for their conference opener despite playing just four nonconference games.
“It helps a lot,” said Baylor senior guard MaCio Teague. “We have a lot of chemistry, we have a lot of leadership on the team, a lot of guys who are coming back and a lot of guys who are enjoying playing with each other. I feel like everybody knows what we need to do, so that’s going to help us a lot because a lot of teams have only played four or five games together. But we’ve played all of last year together and part of this season together as well.”
The Bears are off to a 4-0 start following Wednesday’s 83-52 blowout of SFA. They’re averaging 90.8 points and shooting 50.8 percent from the field while hitting an eye-popping 46.8 percent of their 3-pointers.
Fueled by a talented roster of guards, five Baylor players are averaging double-figure scoring led by Jared Butler and Adam Flagler with 15.3 points per game, Teague with 14.0 and Davion Mitchell with 12.5. Forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua has come off the bench to average 10 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds, slightly more than defensive catalyst Mark Vital’s 7.5 rebounds.
The Bears already have an 82-69 win over No. 6 Illinois under their belt on Dec. 2, so Texas won’t be the highest ranked team they’ve played.
Texas has been impressive in a 5-1 start, which includes a 69-67 win over No. 16 North Carolina on Dec. 2 and a 68-64 loss to No. 9 Villanova on Dec. 6.
“I see a lot of things that you’ve seen over the years, and that is really good players,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “They’ve gotten older and better, and I think they execute and follow coach (Shaka) Smart’s game plan, and that’s why they’re off to a great start. I think whenever you have talented players that are older, like we have and they have, it’s a recipe for success.”
Veteran guards Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman lead the Longhorns by averaging 14.7 and 14.5 points, respectively. They’re both shooting over 41 percent from 3-point range.
Freshman forward Greg Brown is averaging 9.8 points and six rebounds while sophomore forward Kai Jones is averaging 9.7 points and 4.8 rebounds. Senior forward Jericho Sims is pulling down a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game.
Baylor’s guard-oriented lineup will have to deal with Texas’ size up front since Kai Jones stands 6-11, Sims 6-10 and Brown 6-9. The Bears are outrebounding opponents 39.3 to 29 for the season, but SFA won the boards by a 33-28 margin.
“We definitely didn’t do as good a job blocking out,” Drew said. “But at the same time, SFA deserves a lot of credit. Coach (Kyle) Keller does a great job getting them to play hard and they were 28-3 last year and won 18 in a row. It’s a really good team that really defends and rebounds. They made it tough on us.”
Baylor’s bench has been tremendous this year, and was especially productive against SFA by amassing 43 points.
Flagler scored 14 points and nailed three of five 3-pointers while Tchatchoua collected 13 points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked a shot. Hitting two of three treys, Matthew Mayer added 10 points and two blocks while freshman guard LJ Cryer scored six points.
“Our bench has been phenomenal,” Drew said. “I couldn’t be more pleased with what they’ve done and how they’ve helped us get off to the start that we’ve gotten off to. They’ve been outstanding.”
With only 25 percent capacity allowed at the Ferrell Center and no fans at some other games, the Bears have drawn energy from their bench.
“It’s really important the energy the bench brings because I mean they’re really our only source of energy,” Teague said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!