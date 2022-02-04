Bears ready for icy journey north to Kansas

The Big 12 lead will be at stake when No. 8 Baylor faces No. 10 Kansas in a wild, basketball-crazy atmosphere at Allen Fieldhouse.
The biggest question before tipoff at Saturday’s 3 p.m. game in Lawrence will be which team can put its best players on the floor.
In Monday’s 81-77 win over West Virginia at the Ferrell Center, the Bears (19-3, 7-2) played without starting guard Adam Flagler with a knee injury and leading scorer LJ Cryer, who missed his second straight game with a foot injury. Drew lists both players as day-to-day.
“Right now with Adam and LJ, basically it’s a pain tolerance situation,” Drew said. “If they can handle the pain, then they’re able to play at a level that helps the team, we can put them out there. So it’s a game-time decision for both. Obviously that’s one of my biggest prayers every night that they wake up pain-free.”
Meanwhile, the Jayhawks (18-3, 7-1) pulled off a 70-61 road win over Iowa State on Tuesday night despite the absence of Big 12 leading scorer Ochai Agbaji due to COVID-19 protocol and point guard Remy Martin with a bruised knee.
Kansas has cleared Agbaji to play while Martin's status is uncertain. But Baylor coach Scott Drew said his team will prepare for the Jayhawks as if Agbaji and Martin will both play.
“I learned early on that when you don’t plan for someone and then they do play, it’s a lot worse,” Drew said. “We always plan on people playing. And obviously those are two very good players as well.”
Agbaji leads the Big 12 with a 20.9 scoring average and ranks second in the league behind Cryer with a 46.4 3-point shooting percentage. Martin, a highly-touted transfer from Arizona State, is averaging 8.2 points and three assists per game.
With those two players missing, center David McCormack came up big for the Jayhawks by collecting 14 points and 14 rebounds against Iowa State. Guard Dajuan Harris also scored 14 while both guard Christian Braun and forward Jalen Wilson added 13 points.
Braun is enjoying a tremendous season as he’s averaging 15.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. McCormack is averaging nine points and 6.8 rebounds while Wilson is averaging 9.1 points and 6.8 boards.
The Jayhawks lead the Big 12 with 80 points per game while Baylor ranks second with 78.8 points.
“Kansas has the third-best offense in the country, we’re the fifth-best offense,” Drew said. “They do a great job on the glass. McCormack is the number one offensive rebounding big man or player in the NCAA percentage-wise. And we’re a great rebounding team, so a lot of similar strengths. Playing up there, you’ve got to keep them out of transition.”
With Cryer and Flagler out of the rotation, Baylor rallied from a 10-point deficit early in the second half against West Virginia to win behind a 25-point performance by point guard James Akinjo and guard Matthew Mayer, who scored all nine of his points in the closing minutes.
Though the Bears have dealt with injuries throughout Big 12 play, they have confidence that somebody’s always going to step up.
“Definitely, injuries you don’t really expect,” said Baylor forward Kendall Brown. “But every day in practice we switch up the lineups, so everyone’s really familiar playing with whom. Everyone is clearly a starter in my opinion, so whenever it’s their time to start everyone contributes to know what they’ve got to do.”
Adjusting to the rigors of the Big 12 as a freshman, Brown has been more productive recently as he’s averaged 9.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in the last four games. The five-star recruit expects to get some reactions from Kansas fans since he chose Baylor over the Jayhawks.
“It’s going to be fun,” Brown said. “They (recruiting websites) had my crystal ball 100 percent to there (Kansas), so I might hear people shout at me. It’s a big game and a lot is on the line standings-wise, and the atmosphere that comes with it and the energy. Everybody is locked in and ready to get to Saturday and win.”
Of course, Allen Fieldhouse is one of the toughest venues to play at since all 16,300 seats are usually filled. After 16 straight losses, the Bears finally broke through with a 67-55 win at Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 11, 2020. But the Jayhawks came back with a 71-58 win in Lawrence last season to hand the Bears their first loss after opening the season with 18 wins.
Due to icy weather conditions, Baylor had to fly out of Austin instead of Waco on Friday. The Bears are excited to play in the biggest game of the season so far, even if the weather has made it a challenge to get to Allen Fieldhouse.
“We’ve had to change some things,” Drew said. “But in college basketball you have to be flexible, you have injuries, you have other things. Normally it’s not ice in Texas, but last year actually prepared us for it. It has been a little different prep-wise.”