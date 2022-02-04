Bears ready for icy journey north to Kansas

With Cryer and Flagler out of the rotation, Baylor rallied from a 10-point deficit early in the second half against West Virginia to win behind a 25-point performance by point guard James Akinjo and guard Matthew Mayer, who scored all nine of his points in the closing minutes.

Though the Bears have dealt with injuries throughout Big 12 play, they have confidence that somebody’s always going to step up.

“Definitely, injuries you don’t really expect,” said Baylor forward Kendall Brown. “But every day in practice we switch up the lineups, so everyone’s really familiar playing with whom. Everyone is clearly a starter in my opinion, so whenever it’s their time to start everyone contributes to know what they’ve got to do.”

Adjusting to the rigors of the Big 12 as a freshman, Brown has been more productive recently as he’s averaged 9.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in the last four games. The five-star recruit expects to get some reactions from Kansas fans since he chose Baylor over the Jayhawks.