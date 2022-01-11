Bears ready for Sooner return, resume Big 12 play at OU on Wednesday

“All our goals and our expectations are still there and are still accomplishable,” Collen said. “We have to not be the best collection of talent, we have to be the best team. I think that’s the key that we continue to become a better team.”

Oklahoma is another Big 12 conference program on the rise under first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk. The Sooners (13-2, 2-1 )have won 10 of their last 11, including a victory over then-No. 16 BYU on Dec. 10. No. 12 Iowa State handed Oklahoma a 10-point loss in Norman last week.

The Sooners are led by veteran guards Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson. Collen pointed out that Robertson will very likely soon break the Big 12’s career 3-pointers made record. She has hit 66 treys this season and 388 for her career. Former Kansas State guard Laurie Koehn currently holds the record at 392.

But Williams is actually the focal point of the Oklahoma offense as she averages 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

“They’re a team with their new coach that is playing a style that they’re having fun with,” Collen said.

BEAR FACTS: The Big 12 conference announced a list of rescheduled games on Tuesday, including the Bears’ two home games that were postponed during the recent COVID-19 pause. Baylor will host Texas on Feb. 4, two days before the Bears travel to Austin to play the Longhorns. Baylor will host TCU on Feb. 16, which will be three days before the Bears play TCU in Fort Worth.

