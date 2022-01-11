Bears ready for Sooner return, resume Big 12 play at OU on Wednesday

Like the rest of her teammates and coaches, Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith spent last week sitting in her room, isolating and eagerly looking forward to getting back on the basketball court.
A COVID-19 protocol pause caused the Bears to postpone two home games against TCU and Texas, meaning the Baylor team (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) had a lot of time to sit an think about its conference-opening loss at Kansas State on Jan. 2.
“You went into quarantine on a loss,” Smith said. “That’s all I thought about most of quarantine.”
No. 14 Baylor finally returns to action with a road trip play No. 23 Oklahoma at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.
“I’m very anxious to play again,” Smith said. “Knowing that I live, drink, breath basketball, those six days (without practice or games last week) was very long for me, honestly. Sometimes you do need time. That time I really did reflect on myself, reflect on how I want to help this team, what I wanted to change about myself internally. I believe that those six days were negative and positive at the same time.”
Smith, along with senior teammates Queen Egbo and Caitlin Bickle, have been members of three Big 12 regular season champions at Baylor. The program is seeking its 12th consecutive such title.
But it seems the landscape has changed. Kansas State broke a 36-game losing streak against the Bears that dated back to 2004 when the Wildcats defeated Baylor, 68-59, in both teams' Big 12 opener.
Kansas State and Iowa State faced off on Tuesday night in Manhattan, Kans. The winner of that game will move to 4-0 in Big 12 play while the Bears try to get in the win column in conference.
It’s not time to panic for the Bears yet, though. The Big 12 has rescheduled Baylor’s two postponed home games and the conference title still theoretically runs through the Ferrell Center.
“We’re still going to play Kansas State again, we’re still going to play everybody else twice,” Baylor first-year coach Nicki Collen said. “We still control our own destiny.”
Collen said she spent the down time during the pause strategizing about how to optimize this team’s potential. During a Monday press conference, she said communicating and each player understand their role is a big part of it.
Smith is considered one of the best players in the country and a likely candidate to go in the top two of the WNBA Draft later this spring. Egbo and Bickle played on the Bears’ 2019 national championship squad and Jordan Lewis and Ja’Mee Asberry have been major contributors on teams at Alabama and Oklahoma State respectively.
“All our goals and our expectations are still there and are still accomplishable,” Collen said. “We have to not be the best collection of talent, we have to be the best team. I think that’s the key that we continue to become a better team.”
Oklahoma is another Big 12 conference program on the rise under first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk. The Sooners (13-2, 2-1 )have won 10 of their last 11, including a victory over then-No. 16 BYU on Dec. 10. No. 12 Iowa State handed Oklahoma a 10-point loss in Norman last week.
The Sooners are led by veteran guards Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson. Collen pointed out that Robertson will very likely soon break the Big 12’s career 3-pointers made record. She has hit 66 treys this season and 388 for her career. Former Kansas State guard Laurie Koehn currently holds the record at 392.
But Williams is actually the focal point of the Oklahoma offense as she averages 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
“They’re a team with their new coach that is playing a style that they’re having fun with,” Collen said.
BEAR FACTS: The Big 12 conference announced a list of rescheduled games on Tuesday, including the Bears’ two home games that were postponed during the recent COVID-19 pause. Baylor will host Texas on Feb. 4, two days before the Bears travel to Austin to play the Longhorns. Baylor will host TCU on Feb. 16, which will be three days before the Bears play TCU in Fort Worth.