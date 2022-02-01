Bears ready for top 25 rematch versus Sooners

Oklahoma is 3-2 against teams ranked in the top 25 so far this season. That includes the Sooners’ 83-77 win over then-No. 14 Baylor back on Jan. 12.

But the Bears’ loss at Oklahoma had more factors than are readily apparent in the box score. Baylor had just ended a COVID-19 health and safety protocol pause and had a minimum of practice time before boarding the plane for Norman. After the Bears jumped out to an early double-digit lead, Oklahoma built momentum and overtook Baylor in the fourth quarter.

"In all honesty, when I watch that game back it’s crazy because I thought we were awful," Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. "Watching the game back, we don’t look like the same team that we’ve become."

Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson, who became the Big 12 career record holder in 3-pointers made during the win over Baylor, hit 5 of 5 from beyond the arc that night. She led an effort in which the Sooners made 14 of 27 as a team.