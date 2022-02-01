Bears ready for top 25 rematch versus Sooners

Earlier this week, a national sports media entity posed the question whether this was a make-or-break week for Baylor women’s basketball.
It’s not.
The Bears host No. 18 Oklahoma on Wednesday, then No. 13 Texas on Friday before traveling to play Texas in Austin on Sunday. The Friday game is a reshuffled contest resulting from Baylor’s COVID-19 pause in early January.
Those are three big games, especially as the Bears chase their 12th consecutive Big 12 regular season championship.
However, any combination of wins and losses won’t crown Baylor as a champion or derail the Bears’ larger goals.
Don’t forget, college basketball fans, there’s a 64-team tournament coming in March.
“You have to take it a day at a time and it starts at practice,” Baylor senior guard Jordan Lewis said. “I think we’ve been successful the past few games because we’ve been able to translate what we practice in practice into the game. Our focus is going to be the most important thing and sticking to the game plan and not thinking ahead (about) the next game.”
Hype aside, Baylor’s next three games have the potential to be exciting and hard fought. For the Bears, winning any of them will help keep them in the hunt for a conference championship. Winning all of them would be a show of strength.
Oklahoma is 3-2 against teams ranked in the top 25 so far this season. That includes the Sooners’ 83-77 win over then-No. 14 Baylor back on Jan. 12.
But the Bears’ loss at Oklahoma had more factors than are readily apparent in the box score. Baylor had just ended a COVID-19 health and safety protocol pause and had a minimum of practice time before boarding the plane for Norman. After the Bears jumped out to an early double-digit lead, Oklahoma built momentum and overtook Baylor in the fourth quarter.
"In all honesty, when I watch that game back it’s crazy because I thought we were awful," Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. "Watching the game back, we don’t look like the same team that we’ve become."
Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson, who became the Big 12 career record holder in 3-pointers made during the win over Baylor, hit 5 of 5 from beyond the arc that night. She led an effort in which the Sooners made 14 of 27 as a team.
“I thought we guarded (Robertson) very, very well,” Collen said. “We had very few breakdowns. She got very few clean looks and it’s mind boggling to me to watch her get clean looks against other teams and miss. You just hope that the fact that she was 5 for 5 last time makes her more likely to be 0 for 5 this time so she can get back to that 50% that she shoots from 3."
Since the Oklahoma game, Baylor has upped its game from deep.
The next time out after losing to Oklahoma, Bears guards Ja’Mee Asberry and Sarah Andrews combined to make 13 treys and helped their team notch a road win at Kansas.
Baylor kept it going, too. Lewis tossed in 6 of 7 3-pointers in a home win over Iowa State, and Andrews nailed a crucial shot from beyond the arc to help lift the Bears to a road win at Texas Tech.
The Bears enter their 20th game of the season having made 133 3-pointers this season. That’s already 23 more than they made in 31 games of the 2020-21 campaign.
And while Baylor is letting it fly from deep, its strength is still in the post.
Baylor senior frontcourt teammates NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo have been as good as ever lately as they combine to average 31.1 points and 19.7 rebounds.
Last week, Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee scored 61 points as the Wildcats pounded Oklahoma, 94-65, in Manhattan, Kans. So the Sooners are susceptible in the paint. Smith and Egbo scored 30 and 16 points respectively the first time around against the Sooners.
“Queen and Lyss scored a lot of points in that game, but could’ve dominated even more,” Collen said. “I watch that game and think, we didn’t even play good basketball and led for 37 minutes. As much as anything, as a coach, I just want us to play good basketball. Results will take care of themselves.”