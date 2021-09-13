Bears ready to jump into Big 12

“I think Gerry's improved,” Aranda said. “I think Gerry's standards for himself are very high, and he’s got a really, really strong confidence. Gerry's always going to push himself to excel and look for better ways to improve. The more I learned about Gerry, the more I love him, and just really fortunate that he's on our side of things, and that the team gets to see his work ethic and his care factor.”

The Bears will open Big 12 play against a Kansas team that’s gone 1-1 under first-year coach Lance Leipold, the fifth Jayhawks coach in the last eight years.

After opening with a 17-14 home win over South Dakota, the Jayhawks were buried by No. 16 Coastal Carolina, 49-22, on Friday night in Conway, S.C.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall hit 17 of 21 passes for 245 yards and two scores while Reese White rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns.

But Aranda has been impressed with the effort the Jayhawks have shown under Leipold, who replaced Les Miles after going 24-10 in the last three seasons at Buffalo.