Bears ready to start final push to Big 12

The Christmas holidays are a great time of year for everybody, but nobody loves them more than college basketball teams.

With final exams over, Baylor coach Scott Drew and his players can now focus solely on preparing for Big 12 play for the next two weeks.

After an 11-day layoff, the No. 11 Bears will get back to the court against Washington State at 9 p.m. Sunday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas as part of the Pac 12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

The Baylor men’s game will follow the Baylor-Arizona women’s game at 6:30 p.m.

“It’s always great on the back end of finals,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Guys have a little more pep in their step and get a good night’s rest. Now just focused on basketball. The concerns for coaches are always the long layover and making sure they’re focused on the games before Christmas.”

The Bears (7-2) haven’t played since an 80-57 thrashing of Tarleton State on Dec. 6. Leading scorer LJ Cryer was out with a back injury while second-leading scorer Adam Flagler missed the game due to illness, but they’re both back at practice and are expected to play against Washington State (4-5).

Before opening Big 12 play at Iowa State on Dec. 31, the Bears play three nonconference games, including a short turnaround to Tuesday’s game against Northwestern State and a Dec. 28 matchup against Nicholls State.

The Bears hope to polish their skills and team chemistry to be playing at a level heading into the Big 12.

“It definitely will be fun,” said Baylor freshman guard Keyonte George. “Kind of like an NBA schedule, all you got to do is play basketball. So it gives us a lot of time to come together, get in the gym, perfect things that you've been working on throughout the season.”

The Bears have won 10 of their last 11 games against Pac-12 teams, and they hope that success continues against Washington State.

Junior guard T.J. Bamba has been a force for the Cougars as he’s averaging a team-high 16.7 points with 4.4 rebounds while shooting 48.8 percent from 3-point range.

Guard Jabe Mullins has been battling an ankle injury, but he’s off to a strong start by averaging 14.2 points and shooting 56.7 percent from 3-point range.

Mouhamed Gueye is a 6-11 center who is averaging 13.4 points and a team-high 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots per game. Guard Justin Powell is averaging 11.9 points and a team-high 4.2 assists, and is another 3-point shooting threat who is hitting 43.6 percent.

In their last game on Dec. 10, the Huskies hit 13 of 23 3-pointers in a 74-70 loss to UNLV.

“Last year, they had a winning record in conference, and coach (Kyle Smith) has done a great job in getting them to really play analytical basketball, which is finish at the rim or shoot a lot of 3s,” Drew said. “It’s a team where one through four really like to shoot the 3, and then Mouhamed Gueye is really a long, athletic big who has some YouTube dunks and blocks that people like looking at.”

Washington State’s roster also includes DJ Rodman, the son of former NBA star Dennis Rodman. A 6-6 senior forward, DJ is averaging 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds and a team-high 1.2 steals.

“I don’t know if Dennis will be at the game, but he (DJ) is a skilled player, meaning he knows how to play and has a good feel,” Drew said. “He passes well. Probably shoots it better than his dad, but I’m not saying that.”

Despite missing Cryer's and Flagler’s combined 32.6 points per game, the Bears got tremendous guard play against Tarleton as George collected 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds, Langston Love scored a career-high 20 points with six boards, and Dale Bonner scored 12 points and amassed a team-high three steals.

“Dale, especially on the defensive end, has really made some terrific plays,” Drew said. “And on the offensive end, he’s so sound and does such a great job in taking care of the ball and getting assists. His offense, when he’s open he makes them pay, but he doesn’t force stuff.”

After missing last season with a knee injury, Love recently took off his knee brace and looks more fluid.

“Langston is somebody when the brace came off, I thought there was a different player out there,” Drew said. “He’s worked really hard in his rehab, and throughout the year we just expect him to get better and better.”

Following a 96-70 road loss to Marquette on Nov. 29, the Bears have played much better defensively in a 64-63 win over Gonzaga and the 80-57 win over Tarleton.

“First and foremost, we’re doing a better job guarding the ball, and then we’re providing much better help for the ball,” Drew said. “I think we’re fine with people making tough shots over us, we just don’t want people getting uncontested shots. I thought we were too extended, leaving defenders on islands, and now they have help and we’re more compact.”