Bears redefine roles in Big 12 championship bid

Scott Drew’s job description covers a lot of territory: Head coach, recruiter, motivational speaker, program builder.
Add one more title to the list: Master troubleshooter.
Most teams would have crumbled following the crippling injuries the Bears have dealt with this season.
Highly-rated freshman guard Langston Love hasn’t played a minute due to a preseason knee injury. The Bears lost energy generating forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua to a season-ending knee injury three weeks ago, while sharp shooting guard LJ Cryer has missed nine of the last 10 games with a foot injury that has dogged him off and on since last summer when he broke it.
That’s one of Baylor’s top recruits, its leading rebounder, and its leading scorer.
Down to a seven-man playing rotation, Drew has redefined roles on the fly to propel the Bears to four straight wins to move into position to repeat as Big 12 champions or share the title with Kansas and potentially land a No. 1 regional seed.
And that’s in a season where Baylor is getting everybody’s best shot after winning last year’s national championship.
“I know our team looked a little different at the beginning of the year,” Drew said. “But don’t count these guys out. They’ve persevered and the good Lord has blessed them with a lot of talent.”
Of course, Drew did a remarkable job navigating his team through COVID-19 protocols to finish 28-2 last year and bring home the program’s first national title.
That team avoided injuries and built chemistry throughout a season that culminated in a six-game NCAA tournament run capped by an 86-70 thrashing of previously unbeaten Gonzaga in the national championship game.
This year’s ride has been far more jarring, to say the least.
Not only are Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Love gone for the season and Cryer sidelined for most of the last month, freshman forward Jeremy Sochan missed four Big 12 games with a sprained ankle, point guard James Akinjo has missed two with a tailbone injury and Flagler has missed two recent games with a knee injury after sitting out a December date against Stanford with a hand injury.
Yet the Bears have persevered. They’ll head into Saturday’s regular season finale against Iowa State at the Ferrell Center with a 25-5 overall record and a 13-4 Big 12 record. They currently stand a half-game ahead of Kansas in the Big 12 standings, which hosts TCU on Thursday and Texas on Saturday.
The Bears aren’t nearly as deep now as they were the first two months of the season when they opened with a 15-0 record and moved from No. 8 in the Associated Press preseason poll to a five-week run at No. 1.
But even with a much shorter rotation, they vaulted from No. 10 to 3 following last Saturday’s perfect storm when seven of the top nine teams lost on the road.
The Bears have tremendous talent, but their success goes way beyond that.
When Drew and his staff recruit players, they’re not just looking for gifted athletes or guys with mind-blowing stats.
They’re looking for unselfish players who are willing to fit into the program’s culture and adapt to the team’s needs. As Baylor’s injuries have mounted, most of the remaining players have played more minutes with redefined roles.
Sochan’s versatility has been a major key. With Tchamwa Tchatchoua out, the 6-9 Sochan has stepped in at center in some situations. He’s skilled and athletic enough to play any position on the floor, and is one of the Bears’ best defenders.
In two of the last four wins against TCU and Kansas, Sochan has matched his career with 17 points while averaging 6.4 rebounds in the last five games.
Center Flo Thamba has also stepped up in a big way by averaging 11.2 points and 8.3 rebounds in the last six games.
Senior forward Matthew Mayer has hit the boards harder by averaging six rebounds in the last five games, including a career-high 12 against Oklahoma State. Sophomore guard Dale Bonner has come off the bench to play solid minutes.
Arguably the Bears’ best athlete who throws down spectacular dunks, freshman Kendall Brown has shown more confidence in his outside shot after he’s buried four of his last six 3-pointers in the last three games.
With Cryer out, the Bears have depended on Flagler’s outside shooting more than ever, and he’s responded by nailing 20 of 38 3-pointers in his last five games.
Akinjo has continued to give the Bears great leadership at point guard, averaging 13.1 points and leading the Big 12 with 5.8 assists per game.
“I just love our team and the different matchups we can have,” Thamba said.
Baylor’s tough mindset and ability to rise to the occasion in big moments is indisputable. Facing Texas in its final game Monday at the Frank Erwin Center before 16,450 exuberant fans, Flagler and Akinjo led the Bears on a key late run to pull out a 68-61 win.
The Bears finished 7-2 in Big 12 road games before loud, hostile crowds that were absent last season due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I know people said last year us and Gonzaga were just head and shoulders better than everybody,” Drew said. “One thing is we didn’t have crowds to go against. When you play on the road in these environments, it’s really hard for anybody to be undefeated.”
Whether the Bears can return to the Final Four and withstand the grind of the NCAA tournament with so little depth remains to be seen.
But Drew's ever-present optimism will raise his players' spirits, and their determination will help them prove they can overcome challenges that would destroy other teams.