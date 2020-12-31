Bears return to frigid Ames

There’s still a chance the Bears could face the Zags if both teams can work the game into their schedules. Baylor has dominated by outscoring opponents by 95-62.3 average.

“Very seldom do you have a team that you win by the margins that we’ve won, and consistently won,” Drew said. “Sometimes with teams, you’ll get up by 15 or 20 and then let the other team come back and it’s a 10 or 12-point game. We’ve really done a phenomenal job of building on leads and putting teams away and not allowing them to get back into games.”

While returning starting guards MaCio Teague, Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell have consistently been among Baylor’s top scorers as expected, Baylor’s bench has been a monster for opponents to deal with.

Sophomore guard Adam Flagler is Baylor’s third-leading scorer with a 12.7 average while shooting 46.7 percent from 3-point range. Sophomore forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua has been a beast inside with a 10.3 scoring average and a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game.

“The game’s slowed down for him, he’s a lot more confident, he catches balls a lot easier, he finishes a lot easier,” Drew said. “Again all that kind of goes down to experience. The other thing is his confidence is really growing, and I think the players’ confidence in him is growing.”