Bears riding wave of swagger into Stillwater series

“We’ve had a lot of wins this year where we’ve proven if we play our game, there’s not a team in the country that can beat us,” said sophomore shortstop Jack Pineda. “It’s funny. We go into this, it’s not really what’s Oklahoma State got, what’s OU got, what’s Kansas State got. If we play our game, there’s not a team that can stop us, especially when we swing the bats the way we did (against K-State.)”

Though the Bears failed to register a sweep over the Wildcats last weekend due to a ninth-inning meltdown in Game 2, it still went down as one of the more impressive offensive showings in school history. Baylor’s two wins came by scores of 17-2 and 23-3, and in the finale the Bears exploded with a 17-run fifth inning where 17 batters reached base before K-State recorded a single out.

“You look up there and you go up to hit your second time up and you say, ‘Man, I just hit,’” said Pineda, one of seven BU players hitting .300 or better with a .324 average. “Then you look up at the scoreboard and there’s no outs still. I always think it’s pretty cool when there’s not enough space on the scoreboard, they just write the last digit of the run you scored. That was cool.”