Bears riding wave of swagger into Stillwater series

Confidence may be even more contagious than the coronavirus, and certainly more appealing.
When it loaded up two buses (social distancing) to head to Stillwater on Thursday morning, the Baylor baseball team didn’t need to check to see if it packed its swagger into the overnight bags. The Bears are teeming with that buoyant bounce right about now, as they’ve won four straight Big 12 series to climb to fourth in the conference standings, only a game behind eighth-ranked Texas Tech.
Can the Bears make it five series wins in a row at Oklahoma State this weekend? They believe they can, and believing is half the battle.
“I tell you what, our guys are playing well. And the biggest thing is confidence,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “When you’re going up to a place like Stillwater, brand-new facility, they’re playing well. Very talented team offensively and on the mound, the biggest thing is we just have to control our environment, making sure that we execute offensively and make sure the pitchers do their job keeping the ball down. We know they’re a big home run-hitting team, so we have to minimize as many of those opportunities as possible.”
Baylor (29-14 overall, 9-9 Big 12) has won 16 of its past 20 games since stumbling out of the gate in conference play with a 1-5 record after series losses to seventh-ranked Texas and sixth-ranked TCU. They’ve displayed a consistent approach at the plate that has led to a league-leading .311 team batting average. The pitchers have performed better as the season has progressed, allowing the Bears to move to second in the Big 12 with a 3.58 team ERA, behind only the Longhorns (2.92).
“We’ve had a lot of wins this year where we’ve proven if we play our game, there’s not a team in the country that can beat us,” said sophomore shortstop Jack Pineda. “It’s funny. We go into this, it’s not really what’s Oklahoma State got, what’s OU got, what’s Kansas State got. If we play our game, there’s not a team that can stop us, especially when we swing the bats the way we did (against K-State.)”
Though the Bears failed to register a sweep over the Wildcats last weekend due to a ninth-inning meltdown in Game 2, it still went down as one of the more impressive offensive showings in school history. Baylor’s two wins came by scores of 17-2 and 23-3, and in the finale the Bears exploded with a 17-run fifth inning where 17 batters reached base before K-State recorded a single out.
“You look up there and you go up to hit your second time up and you say, ‘Man, I just hit,’” said Pineda, one of seven BU players hitting .300 or better with a .324 average. “Then you look up at the scoreboard and there’s no outs still. I always think it’s pretty cool when there’s not enough space on the scoreboard, they just write the last digit of the run you scored. That was cool.”
What made the bloodletting of K-State even more impressive is that Baylor didn’t have its full complement of players due to COVID-19. Though the team never officially revealed the players who were out, neither Tyler Thomas, the team’s normal Friday night starter, nor Chase Wehsener, the regular first baseman, played in the series against the Wildcats.
After that series ended, Rodriguez said he hoped he’d get some guys back for the trip to Stillwater. But he clarified on Thursday that the Bears aren’t out of the COVID woods yet.
“We’re not fully stocked, but we’re getting there. This is something that we knew we were going to have to deal with, so we’re dealing with it,” he said.
However, Baylor has announced that Thomas will indeed start Friday’s series opener.
Oklahoma State (28-15-1, 10-11) won’t be a pushover, even if Baylor was completely healthy. The Cowboys have won 19 times in 27 games at their new home park O’Brate Stadium, which Rodriguez has heard through the grapevine is “absolutely stunning.” And if any pitcher in the league is capable of giving the Baylor hitters nothing to hit, it’s the Pokes’ Justin Campbell. The 6-foot-7 freshman right-hander (5-1, 2.39 ERA) twirled a no-hitter his last outing against Kansas last weekend, the third nine-inning no-hitter in OSU program history.
Baylor struggled in games outside of Waco early in the season, going just 2-7 in such contests, including dropping two of three neutral-site games at the Round Rock Classic. But the Bears have located smoother roads as the year has motored on toward completion. Since a 4-1 win win over Sam Houston in Huntsville on April 13, the Bears are 5-2 in road games and took series victories over Kansas in Lawrence and Texas Tech in Lubbock.
“We started out really bad on the road,” Pineda said. “When we went to KU we kind of made it a point to get a good road win, then building the momentum at Tech, you can’t really get more hostile than that environment.
“There’s just a lot of confidence going on this team, and I think something clicked halfway through the season. We were talking as a team, and we had a lot of guys that didn’t have to come back. They had their degrees and definitely it’s a lot more expensive for them to come back for another year at Baylor. They didn’t come back for us to give it a go and finish at the Big 12 tournament. We want to make a run at going to Omaha, and that’s what they came back for.”
Bear Facts
Pitching matchups for the weekend are as follows: Friday — BU LHP Tyler Thomas (5-2, 2.05 ERA) vs. OSU LHP Mitchell Stone (1-0, 2.11); Saturday — BU RHP Hayden Kettler (4-2, 3.62) vs. OSU RHP Justin Campbell (5-1, 2.09); Sunday — BU RHP Blake Helton (4-2, 2.93) vs. BU RHP Bryce Osmond (2-4, 6.80). … This weekend marks Baylor’s penultimate series of the regular season, as the Bears will return home to face Oklahoma May 20-22. It’s the last Big 12 series for Oklahoma State, which hosts nonconference foe New Orleans in a three-game set next week.