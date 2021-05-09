Bears ring up 17-run inning in pummeling of Kansas State, 23-3

Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said he wasn’t sure he’d ever experienced an inning quite like that bottom of the fifth, though it did bring back memories of a windy game he coached in 2002 when his Pepperdine team defeated Tulane, 30-21. This time around, it wasn’t so much the breeze that led to all the runs, it was Baylor’s locked-in approach.

“I was just really impressed with the quality of at-bats our guys continued to take throughout the game, and what they kept doing, taking quality at-bats with walks, hit-by-pitches,” Rodriguez said. “Just continue to take good swings, because if you let one at-bat go away just from letting it go and not focusing, it kind of stumbles into other at-bats. I was just really happy with how they did it today.”

The 23 runs scored by Baylor tied a school record for the most it's scored in a Big 12 game. It also scored 23 against Iowa State in 1998, back when the Cyclones still had a baseball team.

Kansas State employed a strategy seen often in the majors but less frequently in college baseball, as it used a defensive shift against BU catcher Andy Thomas, playing its shortstop shaded toward right field. Not only is that a rare look in the Big 12, but in the case of the lefthanded-hitting Thomas, it was perplexing, since he hits well to all fields and is anything but a straight pull hitter.