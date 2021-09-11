Bears romp past Texas Southern, 66-7

"I saw it popped out and instincts took over, and I picked it up and just turned on the jets," Woods said. "The whole time I was running I was kind of looking up at the Jumbotron to see if anybody was behind me. I just saw Christian (Morgan) behind me, so I said 'OK, I’m good.' I knew he was going to let me get in the end zone."

Last week against Texas State, Woods scored the game’s first touchdown on a 20-yard interception return in the first quarter.

By halftime, the Bears built a 42-0 lead against the only FCS team on their schedule.

"We talk about respect all, fear none," Aranda said. "Respect for the process, respect for not taking short cuts, respect for your teammates and their desires and their wants and their goals. But I think the main piece of that was, ‘Hey, man, we can get better. We’re here, we can go there, we can do this. Look what we can become.’"

After a holding call on the opening kickoff put Baylor into a quick hole at its own 7, Ebner showed off some of his cutting skills by reversing field for a 22-yard run.

Ebner’s 51-yard touchdown run was called back by a holding penalty, but the Bears converted a pair of fourth downs to complete a 12-play, 93-yard scoring drive.