Bears romp past Texas Southern

Nobody is going to mistake Texas Southern’s defense for the mass of talent that upcoming Big 12 opponents Iowa State or Oklahoma will put on the field.
But for first-year starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon, 2021’s early games are about gaining confidence and finding his comfort zone.
Bohanon was in the zone from the start against Texas Southern as he passed for 240 yards and three touchdowns while running for a pair of scores to lead the Bears to a 66-7 blowout in Saturday night’s home opener at McLane Stadium.
Making his second start following last week’s 29-20 road win over Texas State, Bohanon hit 16 of 21 passes as the Bears improved to 2-0 heading into Saturday’s Big 12 opener against Kansas in Lawrence.
“Literally from Monday’s practice to the game, everybody was focused,” Bohanon said. “Guys had things we knew we had to work on. We didn’t overlook anybody tonight. It was just us working on us.”
Like the season-opening win over the Bobcats, Bohanon’s success was set up by a strong running game as Trestan Ebner and Abram Smith each surpassed 100 yards rushing for the second straight week.
Smith pounded out 126 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns for the second straight game.
Ebner collected 125 yards on 10 carries, including a 58-yard first-quarter run where he appeared to fake out half of the Tigers’ defense. The fifth-year senior also made four catches for 70 yards and a score.
With the Tigers forced to be wary of the run, Bohanon found open receivers all night on play-action passes and rollouts.
But his most impressive pass was a 48-yard touchdown to Tyquan Thornton in which he displayed impressive arm strength by hitting the receiver in stride into the end zone. Thornton collected five catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns as the Bears amassed 714 yards total offense.
Baylor starting noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika didn’t play due to an unspecified violation of team rules for an off the field incident, but Baylor coach Dave Aranda expects him to be available to play next week.
But even without Ika, Baylor’s defense looked solid throughout the game.
Safety JT Woods was opportunistic for the second straight game as he returned Jacorey Howard’s fumble for a school-record 97-yard touchdown to give Baylor a 59-0 lead with 12:34 left in the fourth quarter.
Last week against Texas State, Woods scored the game’s first touchdown on a 20-yard interception return in the first quarter.
By halftime, the Bears built a 42-0 lead against the only FCS team on their schedule.
After a holding call on the opening kickoff put Baylor into a quick hole at its own 7, Ebner showed off some of his cutting skills by reversing field for a 22-yard run.
Ebner’s 51-yard touchdown run was called back by a holding penalty, but the Bears converted a pair of fourth downs to complete a 12-play, 93-yard scoring drive.
On fourth-and-three at Texas Southern’s 44, Bohanon hit Smith for seven yards. Facing fourth-and-three again, Smith blew through a huge hole on the right side for a 20-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 7-0 lead with 9:41 left in the first quarter.
Baylor’s defense was impressive from the start as Jalen Pitre and Matt Jones each nailed Texas Southern running back Jeffrey Proctor for losses on the first two plays before defensive lineman Cole Maxwell batted down a Jalen Brown pass.
On Baylor’s next possession, Bohanon found Thornton streaking behind Texas Southern’s secondary for a 48-yard touchdown pass to open up a 14-0 lead with 8:12 left in the first quarter.
The Bears were just getting heated up as Ebner left Texas Southern defenders all over the field as he maneuvered through them for a 58-yard run to the 14.
Bohanon ran for a seven-yard touchdown to finish off the 85-yard drive to lift the Bears to a 21-0 lead with 3:44 left in the first quarter.
On the next drive, Ebner broke off a 16-yard run before Bohanon hit RJ Sneed for 14 yards. Bohanon showed he could improvise when he scrambled for a 10-yard touchdown to push Baylor’s lead to 28-0 with 10:25 left in the second quarter.
After Bohanon hit Ebner for 19 yards, Smith finished off Baylor’s fifth scoring drive by blasting up the middle for a 35-yard touchdown.
Getting the ball again with 2:43 left in the second quarter, the Bears still had time to put their sixth touchdown on the board.
Bohanon got it rolling with a 26-yard pass to RJ Sneed and finished it by finding a wide open Thornton in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown pass to push Baylor’s lead to 42-0 with five seconds left in the first half.
The Bears picked up where they left off by moving 86 yards for a touchdown on their first drive of the second half.
The biggest play of the drive was Bohanon’s 41-yard pass over the middle to Josh Fleeks before he hit Ebner along the right sideline for a 12-yard scoring pass. Ebner finished off the play by leaping over a Texas Southern defender to stretch Baylor’s lead to 49-0.
After Woods’ 97-yard fumble return for a touchdown, Texas Southern scored its only touchdown on a one-yard run by Kevin Harris to complete a 75-yard drive with eight minutes remaining.
Taye McWilliams scored on a 14-yard run for the Bears with 6:46 left in the game.