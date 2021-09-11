Bears romp past Texas Southern

Nobody is going to mistake Texas Southern’s defense for the mass of talent that upcoming Big 12 opponents Iowa State or Oklahoma will put on the field.

But for first-year starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon, 2021’s early games are about gaining confidence and finding his comfort zone.

Bohanon was in the zone from the start against Texas Southern as he passed for 240 yards and three touchdowns while running for a pair of scores to lead the Bears to a 66-7 blowout in Saturday night’s home opener at McLane Stadium.

Making his second start following last week’s 29-20 road win over Texas State, Bohanon hit 16 of 21 passes as the Bears improved to 2-0 heading into Saturday’s Big 12 opener against Kansas in Lawrence.

“Literally from Monday’s practice to the game, everybody was focused,” Bohanon said. “Guys had things we knew we had to work on. We didn’t overlook anybody tonight. It was just us working on us.”

Like the season-opening win over the Bobcats, Bohanon’s success was set up by a strong running game as Trestan Ebner and Abram Smith each surpassed 100 yards rushing for the second straight week.

Smith pounded out 126 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns for the second straight game.