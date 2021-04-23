Bears romp to 12-4 win over No. 5 Texas Tech

LUBBOCK – It’s more than a month until NCAA baseball regionals, but it’s never too soon to nail down a signature win.
Erupting for six second-inning runs, Baylor gave Tyler Thomas plenty of support to romp to a 12-4 win over No. 5 Texas Tech on Friday night to open a three-game series.
The Red Raiders (26-9, 7-6) are the highest-ranked team the Bears (25-12, 6-7) have beaten this season.
Baylor has a leg up on winning its third straight Big 12 series after taking two of three games against both West Virginia and Kansas. Both the Saturday and Sunday games are set for 2 p.m. at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
Baylor blasted four homers as Cade Currington and Jack Pineda hit two-run shots and Chase Wehsener and Davion Downey hit solo homers. With Andy Thomas and Wehsener collecting three hits apiece, the Bears finished with 14 hits.
Tyler Thomas (5-2) pitched superbly for the Bears as he allowed four hits, two walks and two runs while striking out seven in six innings.
The Bears got all the runs they needed in the second inning when they unloaded on Texas Tech ace Patrick Monteverde (6-2).
Andy Thomas opened the inning with a single before Currington blasted a two-run homer over the left-field fence. It quickly escalated as Downey singled and scored on Kyle Nevin’s double to right-center.
Wehsener and Tre Richardson followed with run-scoring singles before Currington drew a bases-loaded walk for his third RBI of the inning to give the Bears a 6-0 lead.
The Red Raiders scored a run in the bottom of the second when Cole Stilwell singled and scored on Cody Masters’ sacrifice fly. But the Bears answered with Wehsener’s solo homer in the third inning to take a 7-2 lead.
Monteverde was pulled following four innings after allowing eight hits, two walks and seven earned runs.
After Braxton Fulford drilled a solo homer in the fourth, Texas Tech had a shot to cut deep into Baylor’s lead in the sixth by loading the bases on Dru Baker’s single and Thomas’ walks to Jace Jung and Fulford. But Thomas escaped the jam when he struck out Masters to end the inning.
The Bears kept piling on the runs against Texas Tech’s bullpen.
Downey pounded a solo homer over the right-field fence off Eli Riechmann in the seventh before Pineda ripped a two-run homer over the left-field fence off Chase Webster in the eighth to stretch the lead to 11-3.