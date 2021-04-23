Bears romp to 12-4 win over No. 5 Texas Tech

LUBBOCK – It’s more than a month until NCAA baseball regionals, but it’s never too soon to nail down a signature win.

Erupting for six second-inning runs, Baylor gave Tyler Thomas plenty of support to romp to a 12-4 win over No. 5 Texas Tech on Friday night to open a three-game series.

The Red Raiders (26-9, 7-6) are the highest-ranked team the Bears (25-12, 6-7) have beaten this season.

Baylor has a leg up on winning its third straight Big 12 series after taking two of three games against both West Virginia and Kansas. Both the Saturday and Sunday games are set for 2 p.m. at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

Baylor blasted four homers as Cade Currington and Jack Pineda hit two-run shots and Chase Wehsener and Davion Downey hit solo homers. With Andy Thomas and Wehsener collecting three hits apiece, the Bears finished with 14 hits.

Tyler Thomas (5-2) pitched superbly for the Bears as he allowed four hits, two walks and two runs while striking out seven in six innings.

The Bears got all the runs they needed in the second inning when they unloaded on Texas Tech ace Patrick Monteverde (6-2).