Bears romp to 75-63 win over Arizona State to open Battle 4 Atlantis

"I'm glad we have James,” Thamba said. “He's a very selfless guy. You know, he always wants to get his teammates involved. He's not really looking to just be his own man out there. That's just the great thing about us and our program, we just want to help each other. And whatever it takes to win. Just credit to him. He gave me some passes, and all I’ve got to do is finish."

The Wildcats got off to a hot start as DJ Horne hit a pair of early 3-pointers en route to a 20-point night on six of nine 3-pointers.

With the scored tied at 23-23, the Bears took command by closing the first half with a 22-8 run to open up a 45-31 halftime lead.

Akinjo started the run with a basket before Flagler hit a pair of free throws. Jeremy Sochan, who collected a team-high nine rebounds, saved the ball to Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua for a layup. With Cryer’s outside shot, the Bears grabbed a 31-23 lead.

Akinjo buried a 3-pointer before Flagler got loose for a layup, and Kendall Brown stepped outside and buried a 3-pointer. With 3-pointers by Flagler and Cryer, the Bears opened up a 45-29 lead.