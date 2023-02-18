Running on fumes, the Baylor women were hoping to coast into the station and survive.

Iowa State had just a little more left in the tank.

Lexi Donarski and Ashley Joens made a couple of crucial buckets to put the visitors ahead for good, and the 22nd-ranked Cyclones outlasted Baylor, 81-77, in double overtime Saturday before a crowd of 5,083 at the Ferrell Center.

That makes it four straight Big 12 losses for Baylor (16-10, 7-7), a streak that has been bookended by knee-buckling overtime defeats on their home court. Like the loss to Oklahoma 11 days ago, the Bears again held the lead longer than their opponent and had their chances to salt the game away, but just couldn’t get it done.

“We didn’t make shots,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “But that was the story of the night. I think there were multiple opportunities for us to go from two to five or four to seven (points on the lead), with shots from players who we’re all used to seeing make shots. … And that was a big part of it.”

Undoubtedly, Baylor’s three starting guards of Jaden Owens, Ja’Mee Asberry and Sarah Andrews took the basket out of the game of basketball. They combined for 22 points on 10-of-46 (21.7%) from the floor, including 1-of-15 from 3-point range. That’s hard to overcome.

Baylor’s inability to knock down critical free throws also proved a killer. With 1:03 left in regulation and the score tied at 59, Asberry drew a foul and went to the line. But the senior came up empty on both foul shots and the game remained in a stalemate.

After an Iowa State miss, Baylor got the ball back and Asberry missed a runner with 18 seconds remaining that could’ve given the Bears the lead. However, she did come up with a strip on Iowa State’s final possession to send the game into overtime.

In the first OT, Baylor looked like it might pull it out, even without its senior leader Caitlin Bickle not on the court. Bickle fouled out with 7:20 to go in regulation on relatively soft contact after the officials had swallowed their whistles for the entire first half.

With 2:17 to play in the first overtime period, Baylor ran a play it used to run for NaLyssa Smith to get Bella Fontleroy an open look from 3. The BU freshman knocked down the shot for a 67-64 lead, and the crowd reached its loudest lather of the day, sensing that the Bears might just do it.

But Iowa State (17-7, 9-5) showed some grit of its own. It had an answer for every BU big shot. Joens scored on a smooth move in the paint, flipping the ball up and in to cut the BU lead to 67-66 the next time down. Baylor again went up by three when Iowa State tried to save the ball from going out of bounds under its own basket, and Owens snagged the ball and dropped in a layup to push BU to a 69-66 lead with 36.4 seconds to play.

Coming out of a timeout, Iowa State executed a nice play to get Emily Ryan a bucket inside, hardly using any time at all. Baylor actually managed to answer with its own inbounds play that was more lucky than good, as Andrews lost her balance trying to inbound from the sideline, yet still hit Darianna Littlepage-Buggs in the paint. Buggs scored in traffic with 32.2 seconds on the clock, again stretching the Baylor lead to three at 71-68.

But five seconds later, the Bears got lost defensively and left Donarski open, and the ISU guard hit a game-tying 3.

Baylor still had a chance again at the end of overtime, holding for the final shot. But Asberry’s 3-point attempt was partially deflected and came up short.

For the record, that was four buckets between the two teams in a nine-second span, interrupted by timeouts.

“It was like the basketball gods finally said, ‘Here,’” Collen said. “We had two plays like that and sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. But to see what happened at OU when Buggs saved it to them, and for them to do the same thing and throw it to us … I’m looking down at Bill (Fennelly) going, ‘Yeah, I feel that. I feel that.’”

If the basketball gods handed the Bears an opportunity, they handed it right back with missed shots and bricked free throws. For the game, Baylor hit just 32.5% from the floor, a few ticks below Iowa State (36.2%) in another physical scuffle. Never a good free throw shooting team, Baylor made just 69 percent and came up empty on some crucial tries.

Baylor stayed in the game on the strength of its frontcourt players. Before fouling out, Bickle gave her usual gritty effort, totaling 13 points and 12 rebounds, while hitting 6-of-6 free throws. Fontleroy had career highs in minutes (33.5) and points (19) while tying her career high in rebounds (11). Buggs joined her two frontcourt mates by supplying a double-double with 19 points and 12 boards, going 6-of-7 from the floor.

“We couldn’t keep those freshmen off the glass,” said Fennelly, the Iowa State coach.

In the second overtime period, Donarski gave the Cyclones a 73-71 lead on a tough scoop, a good-defense-better-offense kind of play. After a BU miss, Joens hit a trey to stretch the ISU lead to five points, forcing the Bears to play chase (and the foul game) the rest of the way.

They did get as close as 78-77 with 10 seconds to go when Asberry slipped through the lane for a layup. But that would be Baylor’s final bucket, while ISU padded the lead with three Joens free throws.

Joens finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds, 25 of those points coming in the second half and the two overtimes. Nevertheless, Collen was proud of the effort that her team gave defensively on Joens, who shot just 7-of-24 from the floor. Typically, it was Fontleroy or Buggs guarding her.

“I’m super proud of what those freshmen did today,” Collen said. “That wasn’t easy to be in that kind of game. Iowa State doesn’t play a freshman. The kids that were making plays late were three-year starters and five-year starters.”

Asked if it was the most physical game she’d played, Fontleroy responded, “Yeah, I’d say it was pretty physical. This conference, everyone’s big. Everyone’s gonna bring their best and it’s a battle of willpower because everyone’s big but some people aren’t as physically strong or as physically capable. But heck, low man wins. So, you just gotta go in there with that mentality and be strong.”

The first half was as rugged as it comes, as the officials let a lot of contact go. The Bears shot just 30.3% but managed to take a 25-22 lead into the halftime break, as Iowa State made only 28.6% of its shots.

“The first half set college basketball back a few years, but that’s the nature of surviving these kind of things,” Iowa State’s Fennelly said.

Baylor definitely looked sluggish offensively in the early stages of the game. The Bears hit just 1 of their first 8 shots. For a good stretch of the quarter, none of the players on the floor had hit a shot from the field.

And yet thanks to some feisty defense from the Bears — and, let’s face it, some missed bunnies by the Cyclones — Baylor managed to stay within striking distance on the scoreboard.

Iowa State led 10-5 five minutes into the game, with three of BU’s points coming from the foul line. Then Owens gave the Bears a spark with some tenacious defense that ended with just the seventh blocked shot of the season for the BU point guard. Soon thereafter Jana Van Gytenbeek bottomed out a key 3-pointer, giving the Bears their first shot from the floor in nearly eight minutes.

Then at the end of quarter, Bickle made an interception of a long ISU inbounds pass, took a couple of dribbles and launched a 3-pointer that banked in at the buzzer. That shot served a multifaceted purpose for the Bears. It trimmed Iowa State’s lead to 13-12, it electrified the crowd, and it gave the Bears a spark going into the second. BU outscored Iowa State, 13-9 in that second quarter to capture the lead by halftime.

Unfortunately for Baylor, the shooting never really improved, and the Bears weren’t able to overcome that.

“I think we might have let fatigue hit a little bit,” Bickle said. “I think just mental lapses (were the difference).”

Baylor will next play last-place TCU on Wednesday in Fort Worth. The Frogs picked up their first conference win of the season on Saturday, beating Kansas State, 75-62.

Bear Facts

It was Baylor’s first game of two or more overtimes since 2013, when the Bears lost in four overtimes to fifth-ranked Kentucky, 133-130. … BU’s three starting guards all played more than 40 minutes, as Andrews played 49, Asberry went for 47 and Owens played 43. Iowa State countered with four players topping 40 minutes, led by Emily Ryan with 49. … Buggs recorded her eighth double-double in Big 12 play, tying Brittney Griner for the most by a BU rookie. Griner accomplished that feat in 2009-10.