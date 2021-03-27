Bears run past Villanova, 62-51

INDIANAPOLIS – Baylor is the most dangerous 3-point shooting team in the country, but that doesn’t mean the Bears are doomed if their long-range shots aren’t falling.
After hitting two of 12 3-pointers against Villanova in the first half, the Bears attacked the basket at every opportunity and turned up their defensive intensity in the final 20 minutes.
Clearly the aggressor, the No. 1-seeded Bears outscored the fifth-seeded Wildcats by 18 points in the second half to pull away for a 62-51 win Saturday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse in the Sweet 16.
The Bears (25-2) advanced to the Elite Eight for the third time in coach Scott Drew’s 18-year tenure and for the first time since 2012. Baylor will play No. 3 Arkansas on Monday night at 8:57 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium with a shot at the Final Four on the line after the Razorbacks knocked off No. 15 Oral Roberts, 72-70, Saturday night.
“Our whole life we’ve been working for this moment,” said Baylor guard Davion Mitchell. “It means a lot. We put in a lot of work, a lot of time. I think we just love to win and we love to keep playing.”
The Bears knew that facing a team with Villanova’s pedigree would be a major challenge as they went into halftime trailing 30-23. The Wildcats (18-7) won national championships in 2016 and 2018.
Instead of settling for 3-pointers, the Bears repeatedly drove to the basket against the Wildcats throughout the second half. They also shifted their defensive pressure to another level as the Wildcats finished with 16 turnovers after leading the nation with an NCAA-low 8.75 turnovers per game.
“In the second half, I really commend our guys for coming in and trying to find a way to get better shot selection and try to put some points on the board and at the same time get some stops, so we could get out in transition,” Drew said. “I don't know when the last time they had 16 turnovers, but normally they're in the sixes and sevens and eights. So our guys really did a great job.”
Flagler made a major impact off the bench as he buried two of three 3-pointers and scored 16 points while Mitchell contributed 14 points and two steals. Entering the game with a nation's best 41.5 3-point percentage, the Bears finished three of 19 from long range, but they overcame that by adjusting their game plan.
“They really got into our guards and prevented us from initiating offense,” said Villanova coach Jay Wright. “They just contested every pass, every cut. It actually took us out of running offense and we had to try to just kind of drive the ball and try to get some post-ups, but we didn't do a good job of that.”
After hitting 50 percent of their first-half shots to grab a 30-23 lead, the Wildcats shot 37.5 percent and missed all nine 3-point attempts in the second half.
With the Wildcats leading 39-33 following Brandon Slater’s vicious slam early in the second half, the Bears found another gear and went on a 14-2 run to grab a 47-41 lead.
Mitchell started Baylor’s streak by driving for a basket before Flagler found Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua for a layup. With MaCio Teague’s drive inside, the Bears tied the game at 39-39 with 11:56 remaining.
Villanova slowed Baylor’s momentum briefly when Justin Moore sliced inside for a basket. But the Bears answered with eight straight points that began with Mitchell’s layup.
After Jared Butler missed a 3-pointer, Matthew Mayer hustled to tie up Slater following a rebound. Butler made a spinning drive for a basket before spotting Mitchell downcourt for a layup following Teague’s steal.
Baylor’s defense continued to thrive as Mitchell stole the ball and Mayer drove inside for a basket to push Baylor’s lead to 47-41 with 8:20 remaining.
“When we were two for 12 at the half (on 3-pointers) we knew we had to get inside,” Drew said. “We had decent looks, not great looks. Credit Villanova for doing a great job contesting shots. I thought our guards did a great job not settling and probing more. And because of that we shot 53 percent in the second half.”
One of the biggest keys for the Bears was limiting Villanova leading scorer Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to eight points after he averaged 20 points in the Wildcats’ first two NCAA tournament wins.
Robinson-Earl scored in the paint to cut Baylor’s lead to 47-43, but Flagler answered with a 3-pointer. Mitchell continued to do his damage by scoring on a layup and nailing an outside shot to push Baylor’s lead to 56-47 with 2:30 remaining in the game.
With the Wildcats forced to foul, Flagler hit six straight free throws in the final 52 seconds to finish off the win.
“Going into halftime, coach told us we could get to the paint anytime we want,” Mitchell said. “All our missed 3s off the dribble, we were basically bailing them out. We weren’t making them guard. We were shooting contested 3s. But I think we did a great job the second half getting to the paint. We knew we were going to keep putting pressure on their defense and they were going to collapse eventually.”