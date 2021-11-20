Bears school Stanford with upper-level defensive course, 86-48

“I felt like we all just needed to come together, lock in on the defensive end, put together multiple stops in order to make the lead grow,” said BU sophomore guard LJ Cryer. “In the first half I felt like we didn’t get multiple stops in a row. We’d get a stop, let them score, get a stop, let them score. But just getting consecutive stops was what helped us go on that big run.”

Cryer scored a game-high 21 points, his third straight game of 20 or more. He drilled 8 of 12 shots from the floor, including 5 of 9 from 3-point land. His backcourt mate James Akinjo demonstrated a shrewd understanding in the fast break game of when to dump the ball off to the trailer, and delivered 11 assists, tying his career high that he set as a Georgetown freshman in 2019. Akinjo also hit for 11 points, one of four BU players in double-figure scoring.

Brown scored 15 points to go with three assists and three steals, while Sochan picked up 11 points and a pair of steals.

“If these guys can continue to find me, I’ll continue to hit make shots for (Akinjo), get him his assists. Hopefully that’ll be it,” Cryer said. “But I know I’ll have games where I’m off and it’ll be his night scoring the ball. And he can score the ball. I’m not really going into the game trying to get 20, I’m just trying to get the win at the end of the day.”