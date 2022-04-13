Bears searching for answers, ready to get skid averted

Ensconced in a five-game losing slide, the Baylor baseball team wants nothing more than to shake free.

During Wednesday’s interview session, the Baylor players and coaches were not surprisingly asked about what it would take to turn things around. Such answers don’t always come easy.

“That’s a good question,” said Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda. “I think for us it’s about slowing down. When the game gets out of hand or you feel like you can’t catch a break, you want to speed up. Slowing down and letting the game come to you is a big one. Then just remembering how hard it is and knowing how good you are, too. … We’ve beaten some really good teams and we have good talent. Now we just have to go out there and put it all together.”

He’s not wrong. The Bears (16-16 overall, 2-7 Big 12) have a solid collection of talented players, and they’ve tacked a few impressive-looking skins to the wall this year. That includes wins over No. 13 UCLA, then-No. 7 LSU, then-No. 21 TCU and a pair of wins over then-No. 23 Duke.

But they’ve been incredibly streaky, which speaks to the youth of their pitching staff, particularly the bullpen. Before their current five-game slide the Bears had actually won five in a row. So, finding more consistency (and throwing more strikes) is paramount.

“They really take it personally,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “And that’s what I would say is going on right now is, we have guys that when they have opportunities to maybe get a job done or score some runs or throw a scoreless inning, they feel like the weight is on their shoulders, and they’re not doing it.

“I think at some point, they need to play a little more free, a little more, ‘Hey, I just want to go out there and do what I can.’ … It’s obvious the talent level is there, they’ve just got to have that confidence.”

Unfortunately for Baylor, it’ll be without one of its top arms for this weekend’s series with Kansas (13-18, 1-5). Fifth-year senior ace Tyler Thomas (4-3, 1.97 ERA) is dealing with some soreness following last weekend’s start in chilly West Virginia and will be held out of action against the Jayhawks. Baylor will shift sophomore right-hander Will Rigney (2-0, 4.40) into the starting role for Thursday’s opener, while left-hander Kobe Andrade (2-1, 3.56) will maintain his spot as the No. 2 starter. Rodriguez hasn’t announced a Game 3 starter yet, but it won’t be Thomas.

“I think he’s just a little more sore than normal. You could kind of tell, he just wasn’t warming up right,” Rodriguez said. “And I’ve had that. I remember playing in Ottawa, Canada, where we were playing in ice storms and rain, and you would throw a wet baseball, and it would send some different feelings through your arm, just because your fingers would split. The big thing, for me, is we’re going to shoot for making sure that he’s ready to pitch against Texas and maybe give him a couple more days off.”

In the days of specialized everything, Andrade has given Baylor a unique two-way option. The sophomore from Corpus Christi is in his first year for the Bears after transferring from Texas A&M. He has proven to be a reliable, fast-working weekend starter while also filling in occasionally in left field.

“It’s been nothing but amazing,” said Andrade, when asked about his transition to Baylor. “I feel like it was a great decision for me, and it’s been nothing but welcoming since Day 1, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Andrade is actually named for Kobe Bryant, the late NBA great who scored more than 33,000 career points for the Los Angeles Lakers. But Baylor’s Kobe always found himself more suited to the diamond than the court.

“(My parents) wanted me to be a basketball player, but when I was a baby, they put a baseball and a basketball in my crib, and I picked up the baseball. So, that’s what we rolled with,” Andrade said.

Maybe Baylor could use a little of that “Mamba Mentality” to try to turn its season around. The Bears will try anything at this point. They’ve talked about keeping the game simple, about slowing things down, about remaining confident, about executing the little things.

Now they need to start turning those ideas into wins.

“For us, I think it’s just about putting it together. It’ll come,” Pineda said. “This game is hard and really streaky. Unfortunately I think we’ve hit the ball hard right at people a lot. Other teams have made some really good plays and capitalized on mistakes. We’re just waiting for our turn.”

Bear Facts

Kansas will start left-hander Daniel Hegarty (3-3, 5.91) on the mound in Thursday’s opener, followed by right-hander Cole Larsen (0-5, 6.20) on Friday and right-hander Ryan Vanderhei (5-2, 4.44) on Saturday. … The Jayhawks are coming off a sweep of nonconference foe Illinois State last weekend. Though they’ve won just one Big 12 game in their first two series, it actually was the most recent of the string, as they beat No. 4 Texas Tech, 8-5, on April 3, a day after losing huge to the Red Raiders, 28-2. … After a slow start at the plate, Baylor’s Jared McKenzie has elevated his play dramatically. The third-year sophomore centerfielder is hitting .432 (19-of-44) in his last 11 games with 12 RBIs, raising his season average to .306.

