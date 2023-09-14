Give them an inch and they'll take a mile.

An energetic battle of a first half didn't carry over as Baylor dropped the Big 12 opener 4-0 to Texas on Thursday night. The Longhorns grabbed hold of the momentum on a penalty and didn't relinquish it, drilling all four of their goals in the second half.

“The penalty swung the momentum against us, but we need to be able to handle that situation a lot better than we did,” said Bears head coach Michelle Lenard. “I did think we had a good first half. We were competitive, we had some chances, we came out with some good energy. And then second half, had a good game plan going into the second half. I didn't think that we applied the game plan very well.”

Baylor (4-3-1, 0-1) conceded too much space to a skillful Texas (7-1-1, 1-0) team that countered quickly against the Bears and outpaced them in the midfield and up front. Baylor was able to keep the Longhorns from striking on the counter but turned it over too quickly throughout the game, and with less energy in the second half, the Bears opened the door for Texas to succeed within the 18.

“We didn't give up any goals really on the counter, though,” Lenard noted. “We gave up goals inside our own 18-yard box – bad defending, lack of discipline. Ashlee (Zirkel) had a fantastic first half and I don't know what happened on the last two goals. Overall, I think it was just a mental collapse and maybe some inexperience and some youth.'

“We need better leadership in these moments and we're going to have some hard conversations with our leadership this week because they were silent.”

Texas played physically and fast, boxing in Baylor's playmakers, Ashley Merrill and Tyler Isgrig, in the midfield to keep them from sparking a run. It also prevented the Bears from building up through their own midfielders. Lenard said the inconsistency in the officiating on some of the Longhorns more physical fouls, especially in the first half, allowed Texas to keep playing with that same intensity.

“The ref called it but there was no warning, there was no yellow card, and it was allowed to continue and then it did start to throw us off. And I don't think we responded with the appropriate level of physicality from our side of things,” Lenard said. “As a team that wants to keep the ball and move the ball in play, we can't just get bullied physically.”

Even without Trinity Byars, who was noticeably out of uniform on the Texas bench, the Longhorns still had the national leader in points, Lexi Missimo on the field. The junior recorded 11 of UT's 24 shots, six of them on goal, and delivered a brace to bring her season goal total up to 12.

It was scoreless out of the locker room, and even though the Bears had been outshot 10-2 in the first 45, sophomore goalkeeper Ashlee Zirkel had kept BU in the game with a series of athletic saves and energetic play from the Baylor backline, including a scrum in the box that saw senior Blythe Obar deviate a dangerous ball away with a header.

That changed in the 54th minute when Missimo tapped a penalty, earned thanks to a Baylor handball in the box, into the low righthand corner of the goal. The Longhorns added insurance in the 78th minute as Jilly Shimkin took the ball up in the box then passed to Holly Ward back on the inside and the junior forward buried into the bottom right corner.

Missimo added her second goal in the 83rd, assisted by Shimkin once again, taking the serve at the top of the box and netting the score into the top left of the post. Two minutes later, Ashlyn Miller closed out the scoring party for Texas, flicking the ball up right at the 18-yard line and past a diving Zirkel, who got hands on the ball but was unable to deflect it.

Baylor will look to clean things up against UTSA on Sunday before returning to Big 12 play. The Bears will host another set of tough teams in BYU and Texas Tech next week. The Cougars tied 3-3 with TCU in their Big 12 debut while the Red Raiders welcomed Houston to the conference with a 3-0 victory to remain undefeated on the season.

Lenard said the Bears will take a hard look at Thursday's game in order to be prepared for what comes next.

“For us, we're just really trying to focus on one game at a time, and that's the good news. Tomorrow we're going to have to review this game and put it behind us,” Lenard said. “UTSA is a good opportunity for us to try to rebound and make some corrections to what we saw today and kind of reset going into our next set of conference games. It's not like it gets any easier from here on out. We're going to have to be a lot better against BYU next week or it's going to be a similar outcome.”

Baylor hosts UTSA at 6 p.m. Sunday.