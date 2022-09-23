Bears seek breakthrough road win at Iowa State

When Baylor last played in Ames in 2020, COVID-19 restrictions were in full swing.

The massive tailgating scene at Jack Trice Stadium was absent, making the atmosphere seem more like a mid-week scrimmage than a big-time college football fall afternoon. The 61,500-seat stadium was limited to 13,535 fans.

But Cyclones fans will be back in full force for Saturday’s 11 a.m. Big 12 opener, and they’re excited for Iowa State’s 3-0 start.

The No. 17 Bears (2-1) expect a physical, defensive-oriented game that will likely be won by the more disciplined team.

“They’re still just as physical as always, so we’re going to have to get in there and stick our nose into it,” said Baylor linebacker Brooks Miller. “People always talk about BYU being such a physical team. Well, since I’ve been here, they say the same thing about Iowa State. So we just have to be more physical than they can.”

Playing at packed LaVell Edwards Stadium, the Bears dropped a 26-20 double-overtime decision to BYU in Provo, Utah, two weeks ago in their first road game of the season.

The Bears were hounded by penalties throughout the game, committing 14 for 117 yards, including two false starts in the second overtime. They know they can’t afford to play undisciplined football against the Cyclones, who pride themselves on playing fundamentally sound under coach Matt Campbell.

“I’ve played against them a lot,” said Baylor fifth-year senior offensive tackle Connor Galvin. “They're a team that plays hard. They don't beat themselves. They're tough. They're physical. It's just going be a game of who does simple better. How well we execute our base plays vs. how well they defend our base plays, stuff like that, and it’s going to be a fight.”

Though Ames is always a tough place to play, the Bears have experienced some success there in the last decade as they grabbed a 49-28 win in 2014 and won a 45-42 shootout in 2016.

The Bears have dropped the last two games at Jack Trice Stadium, including a 28-14 decision in 2018 and a 38-31 loss in 2020. However, Baylor won a crucial 31-29 decision over then-No. 14 Iowa State last September at McLane Stadium that turned into a season-changing game en route to the Big 12 championship.

With quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Breece Hall gone to the NFL, Iowa State’s offense has a different look this season.

Third-year sophomore Hunter Dekkers has stepped in at quarterback and completed 74.3 percent for 745 yards and eight touchdowns while junior Jirehl Brock has rushed for 280 yards and a touchdown as the featured back.

Senior receiver Xavier Hutchinson is still a force as he leads the Big 12 with 28 catches for 319 yards and five touchdowns.

“I think he (Dekker) looks really good,” Miller said. “He’s good at getting the ball out. It’s always different seeing a lefty. But he looks smooth.”

The Cyclones’ strength has been their defense that ranks eighth nationally by holding opponents to 234.3 yards per game and 11th in scoring defense by allowing nine points per game.

Stopping the run has been their specialty as they’ve limited opponents to 60 yards per game and 2.6 yards per carry while allowing only one rushing touchdown.

That will be a challenge for Baylor’s offense, which needs to establish the run to set up quarterback Blake Shapen for success. In last week’s 42-7 blowout of Texas State, freshman Richard Reese exploded for 156 yards and three touchdowns to earn Big 12 newcomer of the week.

“He's fast, he's physical,” Galvin said. “He really likes to run the ball. He makes our life a little bit easier, breaking some tackles. He's going to score a lot of touchdowns here, so I have very high hopes for him.”

Baylor coach Dave Aranda is hopeful that wide receiver Monaray Baldwin and tight end Ben Sims will return after missing last week’s game due to head injuries. But regardless of who’s on the field, Aranda wants to see the Bears play with an edge and complete focus as they enter Big 12 play.

“A player is not going to prove he belongs by perfection and doing everything right,” Aranda said. “You don’t play football by paint by numbers. Let go of the stuff you’re carrying and I think that’s a general thing, but for each dude, it’s way specific. You have to see where guys are at and meet them there and work it out at that level.”