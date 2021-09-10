Bears seek brighter polish in home opener

Aranda expects LSU transfer noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika to be a bigger factor up front after finishing with one assisted tackle against Texas State.

“I think he can play better,” Aranda said. “With Texas State, it was more double teams and more downhill blocking, which he can destroy that stuff as well. But I think he’s got to be really disciplined in his approach and technique to do that. This will be a big week for him.”

Making his first start in four seasons at Baylor, Bohanon was effective as he hit 15 of 24 passes for 148 yards. While he was sharp on a lot of play-action passes, his longest completion was 26 yards to RJ Sneed.

Bohanon showed he has the arm strength to throw deep, but misfired on several attempts. But the Baylor coaches and players have full confidence in him and like the leadership he brings to the team.

“I think he’s very confident actually, and a lot of us are confident in him,” said Baylor running back Abram Smith. “Us being confident in him builds that in him. Just him controlling the offense and knowing where to go with the ball, knowing what to do and kind of timing things up, he’s over the top and full of confidence.”